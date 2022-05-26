Eight Penn State campuses will now require face masks due to being in counties with high levels coronavirus community levels, according to a release.

Those campuses include Penn State Abington, Behrend, Brandywine, Great Valley, Hazleton, Lehigh Valley, and Wilkes-Barre.

Penn State Scranton will also require masks indoors as their county, Lackawanna, is transitioning from high to medium coronavirus community levels, according to the release.

In counties in which community levels transition from high, medium and low coronavirus levels, masking requirements will continue for one week after in order to prevent high levels of transmission, according to the release.

The Penn State College of Medicine still requires masks indoors in order to continue to “support patient care.”

