The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, also known as the third round of stimulus from the United States government, was signed into law on March 11. The bill contains multiple components designed to aid those struggling financially due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Aside from the $1400 stimulus checks, the bill would extend $300 unemployment benefits, an expansion of child tax credits, assistance to state and local governments to fight the pandemic, and aid to the Affordable Care Act.

Penn State student political leaders expressed mixed reactions to the bill.

Annmarie Rounds-Sorenson, administrative vice president of Penn State College Democrats, said she was “a big fan” of the bill’s content, especially with college-age dependents being included as stimulus recipients.

“College-age dependents being included would have been [structured better if] we filed our own tax returns [and] we got our own return instead of it going right to our parents,” Rounds-Sorenson (junior-political science) said.

Rounds-Sorenson said she understands the bill is structured in a way where the process is easier for the Internal Revenue Service but thinks it would be more beneficial for recipients if dependents were given their stimulus checks directly.

Matthew Soska, secretary of Penn State College Republicans, said the “government put the American people in this mess,” and it is the government's responsibility to give its citizens stimulus.

“If people were out of work because of the pandemic, then they need support,” Soska (sophomore-political science and philosophy) said. “Right now, we need to make sure everybody's getting taken care of… As a rule of thumb, I'm usually against these kinds of things, but now we need it more than ever.”

Tim Tierney, vice president of College Libertarians at Penn State, said he believes the bill is better than legislation Congress previously passed because it’s more straightforward. Tierney (junior-finance) also said he believes the government shouldn’t spend this much money on stimulus.

“I think there's other ways that they could stimulate the economy without pumping $2 trillion into the money supply,” Tierney said.

Tierney said he believes this amount of government spending will come back to harm Americans in the future.

“This is going to catch up to us,” Tierney said. “[Americans are] going to pay for this in inflation — they're going to pay for it in higher taxes to pay for the debt that we're taking on to do it — and it's just going to be a really bad situation even though it seems like it's helping us right now.”

Tierney said relying on “inefficient government programs” is a bad idea, and the best route would be to put money directly into Americans’ pockets. Tierney said he isn’t sure if he agrees with the direct $1,400 payments but said the merits of those payments are “debatable,” unlike the rest of the bill.

Rounds-Sorenson also had some complaints about certain aspects of the bill — including increased payments she believed people deserved.

“I would have liked to see the $2,000 that we were promised [during the campaign trail],” Rounds-Sorenson said. “I understand that there was a $600 stimulus sent out, but dependents weren't included in that. I just felt like we were shortchanged.”

Soska also had issues with some contents of the bill and said he was interested in seeing more support for getting kids back to in-person schooling.

“How are we going to get kids safely to school?” Soska said. “You know, it might seem trivial to some people, because a lot of people can afford things like masks and proper cleaning materials, but some people can't afford those things.”

Soska said whether further stimulus is necessary in the future is up to President Joe Biden and the American people working together.

“I think it'd be ignorant of me to say, ‘Oh, he's a Democrat, he just wants federal control,’” Soska said. “I think we have to get it solved. We need the vaccines rolled out and we need people to take measures that are preventing the virus from spreading seriously, so we can get things moving again because, really, we're just shooting ourselves in the foot.”

Rounds-Sorenson added that the best way to combat the coronavirus as a nation would be to do it in a bipartisan fashion. However, she said she was disappointed Republicans in Congress were unable to work with Democrats on the bill, with no Republican in either the Senate or the House voting for the American Rescue Plan Act.

“I thought Republicans would have come together on this to actually help the American people. Republican [voters] are just being left out on a raft by themselves, and [the American people are] only really being represented by Democrats right now,” Rounds-Sorenson said. “It's really embarrassing and sad to see Republicans not care about people.”

Rounds-Sorenson said she hopes in the future that lawmakers will better work together to pass legislation.

“I hope that this is not an indication of how it's going to go for the next two years,” Rounds-Sorenson said. “I really hope that we can come together on big issues like health care and minimum wage… but I mean there's no really predicting what's going to happen.”