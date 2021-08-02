Penn State student Neil Patel, 20, died from coronavirus complications over the weekend, a family member confirmed on a Sunday GoFundMe page update.

Patel, a member of the university's class of 2023, was majoring in finance and minoring in international business and French. He was a drummer, guitarist and baseball player.

Patel is the second reported Penn State student to die from coronavirus complications. In June 2020, Juan Garcia of Allentown, Pennsylvania died from coronavirus complications.

After contracting coronavirus in early April, Patel was hospitalized at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia, where he remained in critical condition, underwent surgeries and procedures, and had his right arm amputated.

According to his father, Chet Patel, he was working two jobs while attending school remotely throughout the year. He was exposed to the coronavirus "at one of those frontline jobs by people less careful than himself," his father said in a GoFundMe page update.

Patel was working to fund his intended trip to southern France this summer where he would've lived with a local family.

Prior to contracting coronavirus, Patel was trying to get vaccinated, his father said.

"He was finally able to get scheduled, but unfortunately he developed symptoms one day before his first vaccination appointment. It was too late," his father said via GoFundMe.

Patel's GoFundMe page titled "Neil Patel's Magic Carpet-Help Neil fight COVID19" has raised $87,329 as of Monday.