Penn State's Restorative Justice Initiative and Students' Restorative Justice Initiative announced its second annual Justice Education Week will be April 23-29 to highlight prison reform, the incarceration crisis and its impact, educational opportunities, and reentry support.

The week will feature the following events:

Restorative Circles Training from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 — There will be training on restorative circles and a themed restorative circle session.

Restorative Circles Criminal Justice in America from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 24 — Restorative Circles are used to create a space for community building and a way to address harm that may occur in the community.

Dr. Bettina Love Keynote Speech at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 25 — Love, an award-winning author and the Athletic Association Endowed Professor at the University of Georgia, will discuss abolitionist teachings and why they're important for education and the overall incarceration system.

Reentry Support in Centre County from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26 — The event will focus on support for community members that have experienced incarceration. There will be a discussion with Penn State’s Pardon Project and its fellow.

College Behind Bars Panel: Reentry From Multiple Lenses from 6-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27 — The event will focus on support for incarcerated and impacted Penn State students, including a screening of College Behind Bars and a panel discussion.

Black Tea: Black Students Black Teachers White Schools from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. — Tierra Williams will play a clip from her “Black Tea” episode where she will explore the life of Black students and teachers learning and teaching in white spaces.

Barriers to Reentry Simulation at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 29 — The activity will include barriers to reentry, including a reentry simulation, during which students will be put in the shoes of formerly incarcerated people reintegrating into society.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Republican State Sen. Jake Corman to remain in Pa. governor race After a report alleging Republican State Sen. Jake Corman was set on withdrawing form the Pe…