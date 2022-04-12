Penn State's Restorative Justice Initiative and Students' Restorative Justice Initiative announced its second annual Justice Education Week will be April 23-29 to highlight prison reform, the incarceration crisis and its impact, educational opportunities, and reentry support.
The week will feature the following events:
- Restorative Circles Training from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 — There will be training on restorative circles and a themed restorative circle session.
Restorative Circles Criminal Justice in America from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 24 — Restorative Circles are used to create a space for community building and a way to address harm that may occur in the community.
- Dr. Bettina Love Keynote Speech at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 25 — Love, an award-winning author and the Athletic Association Endowed Professor at the University of Georgia, will discuss abolitionist teachings and why they're important for education and the overall incarceration system.
- Reentry Support in Centre County from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26 — The event will focus on support for community members that have experienced incarceration. There will be a discussion with Penn State’s Pardon Project and its fellow.
College Behind Bars Panel: Reentry From Multiple Lenses from 6-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27 — The event will focus on support for incarcerated and impacted Penn State students, including a screening of College Behind Bars and a panel discussion.
- Black Tea: Black Students Black Teachers White Schools from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. — Tierra Williams will play a clip from her “Black Tea” episode where she will explore the life of Black students and teachers learning and teaching in white spaces.
- Barriers to Reentry Simulation at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 29 — The activity will include barriers to reentry, including a reentry simulation, during which students will be put in the shoes of formerly incarcerated people reintegrating into society.
