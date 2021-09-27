Twenty-two Penn State graduates will be awarded the Alumni Fellow Award at a virtual ceremony at 7 p.m. on Oct. 6.

According to a release, the award is the highest honor offered by the Penn State Alumni Association.

"Since 1973, the Alumni Fellow Award has been given to select alumni who, as leaders in their professional fields, are nominated by an academic college and accept an invitation from the president of the university to return to campus to share their expertise with students, faculty and administrators," according to Alumni Association.

The 22 recipients will be:

Rosemary Blieszner (1982 graduate degree — College of Health and Human Development)

Eric R. Branyan (1980 undergraduate degree — College of Engineering)

Ty Burrell (1997 graduate degree — College of Arts and Architecture)

Kathleen M. Burke (1976 undergraduate degree — Nese College of Nursing)

Renee Christoff (1977 undergraduate degree, 1979 graduate degree — College of the Liberal Arts)

Rawland Cogan (1981 undergraduate degree, 1999 graduate degree — Penn State DuBois, College of Agricultural Sciences)

Andre P. Collins (1991 undergraduate degree — College of Health and Human Development)

Alexa A. Dembek (1991 graduate degree — Eberly College of Science)

Jhan D. Doughty (1994, 2001 graduate degrees — College of Education)

David J. Gray (1977 undergraduate degree, 1979 graduate degree — College of the Liberal Arts)

Reginald D. Hedgebeth (1989 undergraduate degree — College of the Liberal Arts)

Wanda Bryant Hope (1987 undergraduate degree — Smeal College of Business)

Dusty Kirk (1979 graduate degree — Dickinson Law)

Barbara A. Kochanowski (1979 undergraduate degree — College of Health and Human Development)

Kenneth O. Lindquist (1967, 1971 graduate degrees — College of Engineering)

Allen J. Mistysyn (1990 undergraduate degree — Smeal College of Business)

Terry L. Mutchler (1987 undergraduate degree — Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications)

Jeannine D. Peterson (1978 graduate degree — Penn State Harrisburg)

William Terrill (1992 undergraduate degree — Penn State Harrisburg)

David W. Titley (1980 undergraduate degree — College of Earth and Mineral Sciences)

Matthew W. Totzke (1996 undergraduate degree — Penn State Behrend)

Binney H.C. Wietlisbach (1985 undergraduate degree — College of Liberal Arts)

WPSU will livestream the event for free, but registration will be required to access the program. Those wishing to attend can register here.

