2 Penn State sexual assault survivors’ 'hopeless' journey navigating mental health, legal system

Hanna Friedenberger and Lexi Tingley started college at Penn State in summer 2019. They did what any “normal college student” would do — hung out with friends and met new people.

However, Friedenberger (junior-biobehavioral health) said there was less than a week left of summer session when she and Tingley (junior-biobehavioral health) were sexually assaulted by people they knew.

“We weren’t even technically freshmen yet, and we experienced an assault slightly off campus, a week before we were even supposed to leave summer session,” Tingley said.

Throughout their journey, Friedenberger said the State College Police investigation and the investigation through Penn State’s Title IX Sexual Harassment process were two main things they noticed.

“The only thing legally we got was [Protection From Abuses], but they’re up this August, and we’re still students this August — it’s really concerning,” Tingley said.

A PFA Order is a court order “issued by a judge that can provide you protective ‘relief’ from someone who is abusing you, for up to three years,” according to Pennsylvania’s Office of Victim Services.

Through Title IX, Tingley and Friedenberger said the attacker was no longer a student because of his “prison situation,” Tingley said, and he’s not allowed to reenroll at the university with a seven-year ban from campus.

According to Tingley, their alleged assaulter wasn’t in jail for assaulting them — he was in jail for violating his parole and having illegal items in his apartment that the department found upon getting a search warrant for their sexual assault.

“There were two [attackers], but the one we can’t even talk about because he fled the country, and again, they told us, ‘There’s nothing we can do except pursue the other guy,’ but there’s still nothing,” Tingley said.

Title IX is a policy that prohibits sexual harassment and misconduct, including but not limited to, acts of sexual violence, sexual harassment, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking, in accordance with Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, according to its website.

Tingley said Penn State did more to protect them than the federal system, and it “doesn’t make sense.”

“When [the police] say they don’t have the power to do something, I don’t believe that because Penn State was able to do more, and it’s a university,” Tingley said.

However, Tingley said the PFA expiring in a few months is “looming,” and they worked with other organizations outside of the police department.

“We worked closely with Centre Safe, and they represented us, took me to court, Zoomed [the assaulter] in, and he didn’t contest the PFA and said there should be one,” Tingley said.

Centre Safe, a shelter that provides resources to survivors of domestic and sexual abuse, works with the State College Police Department as well as campus resources to streamline the process for survivors, according to Ann Ard, Centre Safe’s executive director.

“Centre Safe was a really good resource,” Friedenberger said. “We met with them shortly after, and they said they help students get protection orders, and they took statements, which were forwarded to the police department.”

Friedenberger said working with Centre Safe was a “relatively simple process but not a long term solution.”

“We went to the hospital, we had rape kits submitted, but then COVID hit, and they said, ‘We’re dropping cases that don’t have enough evidence,’” Tingley said.

Friedenberger said their case “got as far as meeting with the assistant [district attorney],” and they heard “the typical responses” from there.

“‘This is as far as it goes. This is it,’” Tingley said. “‘We told you there was hope, but there’s nothing that can be done.’”

During the fall 2021 semester, Penn State reported a record high of 25 University Park-issued Timely Warnings sent to students.

“We didn’t even get a Timely Warning, because we weren’t on campus. How many more of those are happening just across the street downtown?” Tingley said. “If there were Timely Warnings for those, I don’t think our phones would ever turn off.”

Friedenberger said the Timely Warnings have come “so normal,” even if they are “really important.”

“We get so many a day that people just don’t pay attention. People generally aren't shocked,” Friedenberger said. “It doesn’t spark like, ‘Oh my God, that person was just assaulted,’ it's just, ‘Oh, there's another one.’”

Tingley said for her healing process, there’s been “a lot of contradictions.”

“It's been really confusing in healing because if there’s enough evidence to grant a protection order against someone, then why isn’t there enough evidence to convict this person?” Tingley said.

Tingley questioned how the alleged assaulter could be let out for good behavior — even if it was amid the pandemic.

“It’s really hard to trust the system and think anything can get better when it’s three years later, and we’re still here, and nothing happened.”

Tingley said it’s never someone who people would expect to assault someone.

“It was someone who was involved in the community, an honors student, someone involved in greek life, and I feel like that’s a huge misconception,” Tingley said.

For some survivors of sexual assault, the aftermath can feel like they’re just a sexual assault statistic.

“I was thinking the other day, it’s nice to know that you’re not alone, but sometimes you don’t want that to be the case,” Friedenberger said. “If you were alone in it, it wouldn’t be this big of a problem.”

For Tingley, it’s “extremely disheartening” to become a statistic “so quickly” even after doing nothing wrong.

“Why can we all relate to this universal experience?” Tingley said. “Nothing’s changing.”

For Tingley, it’s “hopeless.”

“Why would people want to come forward when you have to sit in a hospital room for 12 hours and be swabbed every inch of you after something so horrific happened just for them to tell you they’re throwing it away, and it didn’t matter,” Tingley said.

Friedenberger said there’s false hope within the process.

“They give you hope and then years and years of processes, and then it’s just like, oh, I just have to pretend like it didn’t happen,” Friedenberger said.

“If I knew back then how this was gonna go, then maybe I wouldn’t have gone to the hospital that night,” Tingley said. “I would hate to hear the number of cases, the amount of people who go to a hospital and get a rape kit and then nothing happens. Why put people through all this just to close the door on hope?”

Friedenberger and Tingley said however, the Gender Equity Center and Title IX were “huge” when they needed accommodations with classes.

“Professors were really good about it too,” Friedenberger said. “Faculty on campus were really good about it — I never had a professor who wouldn’t allow an extension on an exam.”

And Tingley was grateful for professors’ “gracious support” throughout her journey despite “[survivor]-blaming.”

For Friedenberger, “any story you hear there’s always [survivor]-blaming from someone they know” and throughout the process.

“[The process] felt very [survivor]-blamey, and it just hurts when someone in a position of higher power tells you, ‘OK, it’s over,’” Tingley said.

Tingley said “it’s really unfortunate that you have to question everything” when it comes to college life.

“It’s not a crime to be a student, you should be able to go to someone’s apartment and sip on something without fearing for your life and safety,” Tingley said. “You could be outside on the sidewalk naked, and no one should touch you.

“I don't know how many different ways you have to spell it out.”

Friedenberger questioned the stereotypes behind traveling with a friend and “not being by yourself at night.”

“People always say, ‘Don’t go alone, have a buddy with you,’ but we still did that,” Friedenberger said. “Everything they always say to do to stay safe, something always happens anyway, and yeah, that sounds very hopeless.”

Tingley said despite taking every precaution, something still could happen.

“And obviously it’s a reflection of the people who are assaulting people,” Friedenberger said. “Where are their consequences? You can follow it as much as you can, but it’s all up to that other person.”

Friedenberger and Tingley are involved with Penn State’s Survivors and Allies United, which “advocates for survivors of sexual harassment and assault to raise awareness, improve and enforce policy, and engage in activism to change campus culture.”

Ann Ard said she has worked with survivors of sexual abuse in the State College community as the director for the past 25 years. According to Ard, Centre Safe has existed for 40 years and has provided services for survivors the entire time, which she described as “pretty amazing.”

Centre Safe’s 24-hour hotline number is 814-234-5050, and its toll free number is 1-877-234-5050.

“When people call, they’ll be directly connected to an advocate, and the advocates have been through our training program, which is pretty significant — about 80 hours long — to learn how to respond to survivors of domestic and sexual violence, so they’ll listen to someone,” Ard said.

An advocate will talk to them about what might be the appropriate resources for them, Ard said, like whether they need to go to Mount Nittany Medical Center or Centre Safe’s shelter as an option.

Mount Nittany Medical Center will call Centre Safe when someone who has been a survivor of sexual or domestic violence comes to the hospital, according to Ard.

“Just be supportive, just listen, hear what they’re saying — be that supportive resource,” Ard said.

Centre Safe serves around 1,500 people every year, according to Ard, and in the past year, almost 500 survivors of sexual assault — around 350 women, 90 men, 7 transgender individuals, and almost 100 of those were kids.

“Know we hear, we believe you, we will be with you through this whole process,” Ard said.

Ard said the healing, justice and Title IX process can take a long time, but no one has to be alone through them.

“What I really want survivors to know is that we are prepared to be with you all the way through until you as the survivor feel like you have what you need, and you are ready to move on — the survivor determines that,” Ard said.

Craig Ripka, sexual assault detective for the SCPD, said Centre County created a sexual assault policy a few years ago to handle these cases.

Ripka has been with the department since 2007 and is currently working on 36 cases.

“As far as the investigation goes, first and foremost, someone who presents themselves here as a [survivor], we will never say that they're not,” Ripka said. “I don't sit there and try and disprove their case in front of them — they're here for help, how can I help them?”

Ripka said Pennsylvania has adopted Megan’s Law, which requires state police to create and maintain a sex offender registry.

Ripka said as a department, they’re “very [survivor]-focused and centered.”

“They have to be a [survivor] before anyone can help them,” Ripka said. “If they’re sitting in front of me, and they don’t have that support structure — whether it’s a parent, advocate, friend — they may not be comfortable telling me the most gruesome thing that’s happened to them.”

For Ripka, the department’s processes handling these cases can be compared to the TV show “Law and Order,” since the “first 30 [minutes] is the police, and the last 30 is the district attorneys.”

“The district attorney is the one to press charges,” Ripka said. “We have to try to find evidence — we don’t do anything unless the person sitting here wants something done.”

According to Ripka, the department works closely with Centre Safe and campus resources, such as the Gender Equity Center and the Title IX investigations.

“There is an advocate, named Emily, who works in the police department but also for Centre Safe to bridge the gap between having an advocate here and there,” Ripka said. “It’s so nice to have that person sitting here who knows how to do our job and knows the investigation process.”

Ripka said the department provides survivors “with as many services as we can,” but time and staffing constraints can play a role in the process.

“I’m not the guy that wants to be the black cloud that's over them forever,” Ripka said. “I want to give them their time and their space for when they’re ready.”

According to Ripka, it can take a total of eight to 12 months to get forensics results back from serology exams and DNA tests. It takes four to six months at the serology lab, which distinguishes liquids such as saliva and semen, and the rest at the DNA analysis stage, Ripka said.

“What happens in a year? An awful lot,” Ripka said. “There’s a very large gap that the public doesn’t know about, like a CSI effect, people expect certain things, but it’s not how it happens in real life.”

For Ripka, the pandemic didn’t help in these cases because of the “massive backlog” of cases that compiled, and he questioned whether “more predators” will be created because of it.

“The court system shut down, but [the SCPD] still worked,” Ripka said. “It creates a problem when there’s no staffing to handle these cases, and then you put COVID-19 on top of it.”

Tingley said the department should “at a certain point, just expand [their] resources.”

“How do you put one man on all of these cases?” Tingley said.

Ripka said he will inactivate cases instead of closing them, so if a survivor wants to reopen it later, they won’t need to go through the process again. The only time a case is closed is when a full investigation stage has been followed through with.

Ripka said educating the public is “very important in all of this,” and the department will continue to be survivor-centered.

After the criminal investigation ended, Tingley said she and Friedenberger “had no sort of closure.”

“We’ve processed a lot, and we still will be for a while, but now we’re ready to take the next step, share our story — it’s a wave kind of process,” Friedenberger said.

Friedenberger encouraged independent decision-making when it comes to healing and the criminal process.

“You are the [survivor] — you need to stop trying to please everyone else and make decisions for yourself,” Friedenberger said. “At the end of the day, this happened to you, and if you want to seek out and get help, that’s allowed even if no one else around you is saying it is.”

Tingley said survivors “get to dictate what happens to you because you’ve had that taken away from you.”

For Tingley, the healing process “isn’t linear,” and Friedenberger agreed.

“Lean on people who actually support you,” Friedenberger said. “They can be very helpful, and if you feel comfortable, reach out to the school.”

Friedenberger emphasized not to compare one person’s experience to the next’s.

“My experience versus Lexi’s with healing is very different,” Friedenberger said. “It just takes time, and there’s no right or wrong way to heal.”

For Friedenberger, no one should have to validate their reasoning for how they navigate the process.

“If you don’t want to tell anyone, it’s your story to tell,” Friedenberger said.

Tingley urged survivors to “stay the course.”

“We’re being pushed around to go all sorts of different ways to heal, but in the end, the only way to heal is if me and Hanna each took our own path,” Tingley said. “We couldn’t be forced — we had to figure out what we’re comfortable with because we had so much power taken away from us.”

Tingley said it’s a “very individual” and “eye-opening” experience, and one of the biggest aspects of healing is “trying not to let other people map it out for you.”

“Only you know what is going to get you closure,” Tingley said. “Do it for yourself, do it for you — the process is really hard, but I think it’s worth it. Fill your life with people who lift you up and lean on them.”