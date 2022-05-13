Every year, incoming Penn State students must attend New Student Orientation to become familiar with academics, culture and resources. However, students who transfer from commonwealth campuses through Penn State’s 2+2 plan don’t have a traditional NSO experience.

For Katherine Myers, who attended Penn State Altoona, meeting people at the university’s main campus proved harder than meeting people at Altoona.

Myers (senior-plant science) said “the whole climate” at main campus is different.

At Altoona, Myers said “all the classes were smaller, and all the clubs were smaller.”

“Because the classes were smaller, there was more personalized attention with professors,” Myers said.

Even at Altoona, Myers said she didn’t have an orientation.

“I never had to do anything like [an orientation],” Myers said. “[Altoona] had a virtual tour that wasn’t required,” which Myers said she didn’t take.

For 2+2 students, NSO offers a virtual Change of Campus Orientation to welcome students to their new lives at Penn State’s main campus.

Myers said she adapted to main campus within “a couple weeks” despite not attending a traditional NSO.

“Everybody manages [to get acclimated anyway],” Myers said.

Myers said Penn State should provide 2+2 students with a “weeklong [NSO] crash course” that teaches students skills like time management tips.

The course should give advice for classes from faculty and former 2+2 students — since classes are different at University Park, Myers said.

NSO should also guide 2+2 students toward involvement resources, according to Myers. She said she met many people through clubs, and “it would have been helpful” if NSO would have directed her to them immediately.

The Change of Campus Orientation provides information about programs and resources available to support students, as well as involvement opportunities at University Park, according to its website.

Brady Smith, who attended Penn State Altoona, said the Altoona campus is “a good transition between going to high school and going to University Park” because over 4,000 students are enrolled at Altoona — a small step up from most high school enrollment numbers.

Smith (senior-criminology) said it was easy to meet people at Altoona, especially because it has an ROTC presence, which Smith said he’s a part of.

In fact, Smith said ROTC members from Altoona would commute to University Park for leadership labs and fitness training.

Smith never received a campus tour of University Park, he said, and he still doesn’t know where many of the buildings are.

Smith said class sizes at University Park require an “adjustment” on the transferring student’s part since the largest class he had at Altoona was around 80 people. He said he’s had some classes of around 300 people at University Park.

“At Altoona, I know my teachers on a first-name basis,” Smith said. “I talk to them every day; they call on you in class. You come up here and get into a class of 300 people, [and] they don't know if you're there or not.”

Smith also said he never had a teaching assistant for any classes at Altoona.

“The fact that my professor wasn't grading my work, and then I would have to go to a TA to ask a question and not the professor, I didn’t understand that at all,” Smith said of University Park.

According to Smith, his “support system” within ROTC allowed him to ask questions and work through differences between the campuses.

Smith said Penn State Altoona has “a college campus feel.”

“You have the dorms, you have the dining facilities, you have teams and clubs on campus, and you’re close to University Park,” Smith said.

Smith said many Altoona students would come to University Park to watch football games or to visit friends on weekends.

Panayioti Kounoupis, who attended Penn State Lehigh Valley, said the Lehigh Valley campus felt “almost like an extension of high school” — partly because many of his high school friends also enrolled.

“You commute to and from it; you don't really live there. You just kind of go, do your coursework, leave, maybe do some group work,” Kounoupis (junior-corporate innovation and entrepreneurship) said.

Kounoupis said his orientation at Lehigh Valley did help him become familiar with LionPATH and alumni resources.

The orientation was not a “deep integration” into Penn State culture, according to Kounoupis, because he said he wasn’t able to attend as many events, although he was able to go to some career fairs.

Once he arrived at main campus, Kounoupis said switching advisers was “a terrible process.”

Every commonwealth campus has a designated adviser for students who are changing campuses at Penn State, according to the University Registrar.

For Kounoupis, enrolling in required classes has also been a “headache” because he wasn’t at University Park for two years.

Kounoupis said he knows other 2+2 students who are delaying their graduation due to class scheduling conflicts, and he will have to take heavier course loads during various semesters in order to graduate on time.

“You're almost playing catch-up to all the people who have been here,” Kounoupis said.

According to Kounoupis, he knew he was going to transfer into Penn State’s Smeal College of Business when he first enrolled at Lehigh Valley, and even though he focused on completing his business prerequisites at Lehigh Valley, he still found it difficult to transfer his credits to University Park.

Kounoupis also said he knows 2+2 students who have changed their majors from one department to another.

“Since I feel like I had more of a plan, some of my friends who switched out various departments entirely… I couldn’t imagine what it was like for them,” Kounoupis said.

Kounoupis said more emphasis needs to be placed on advising for 2+2 students — as well as getting courses transferred and approved.

“When you’re at a [commonwealth] campus, you’re going through all this blind.”

