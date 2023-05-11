13 decades of advice to first-years from The Daily Collegian

For 136 years, the staff at The Daily Collegian has been offering its unsolicited advice to freshmen in its first edition of the paper for the fall semester — or in its New Student Orientation edition, which is what you’re blankly staring at now.

In its long existence, I don’t think it’d be fair to say the Collegian has “seen it all.” Though it has grown a lot since the couple-brick-buildings-in-a-field era, our community and the paper’s audience is still relatively small.

But the Collegian has still seen a lot. And in various iterations, it has reported or opined about these things.

So, we’re here now in the era of James Franklin and Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi — of ugly orange rental bikes and towering apartment buildings, of renovated East Halls and new Willard.

But College Avenue still bustles, and Old Main still dongs, and I’m supposed to tell you something my counterparts from the past 136 years might have missed about the place you’re at now.

But maybe we ought to take a look at what’s already been said.

The Collegian started in 1887 as “The Free Lance,” a sort of hybrid newspaper and literary journal. It contained news about Penn State and sister schools, in addition to poetry and other work.

The October 1889 edition of the Free Lance contained a prize-winning speech by a student from Harrisburg that might start things off on an appropriately existential note.

“Life in its boundless immensity is the most profound mystery of creation. Our existence is unaccountable; why we live, for what we are born, is as mysterious to us as the existence of the universe itself,” B.W. Demming said. “Yet we do live; life is not a fantasy as some would have us believe.”

I can’t promise I’ll solve Demming’s dilemma with the subsequent inclusions, but there may be things to help you along the way to answering the questions asked at Penn State in the late 19th century.

Here’s a tour of Collegian advice from then to now.

Oct. 1, 1901

In a more lighthearted recognition of the new faces around campus, the October 1901 Free Lance published “Ode to the Class of 1905,” which began:

“All hail that verdant horde and great!

That mob of freshmen here at State!

A hearty welcome we extend,

Yet still our college rights defend.”

Although you may have to look up “verdant” in a dictionary, that same welcome stands today as you integrate into a new college life or return for more.

Sept. 12, 1917

The students in 1917 faced a much different situation.

Many of the upperclassmen had been drafted into service in World War I, and the advice column that year ran under the title “Can Penn State Come Back?”

It begged students to become involved around campus to fill the holes left by departing soldiers so that “Penn State can stand before the world and say she has won.”

But in the desperate situation, the writer was confident in the new leaders who would emerge.

“Our great opportunity lies in the fact that new student leaders are to be developed; that there will be a greater opportunity for more men to enter all athletic sports, that the student organizations will be forced to take on a new lease of life; that every line of college activity must be stirred up anew,” they wrote. “Interest will be created, and within the year Penn State can meet the emergency with a new array of leaders who will be a credit to the institution.”

Sept. 12, 1921

A couple years later, Penn State had indeed come back. It had a newly-renovated football field, and it entered the Roaring ‘20s.

A 1921 edition of the Collegian advised students to participate in the “Hello Habit,” which involved upperclassmen greeting freshmen, who then wore nametags in their first week, and freshmen greeting each other.

“The new men are impressed by the friendly greeting, and the simple ‘hello’ does more than anything else to drive home to them that they now belong to the Army of Penn State students,” the editors wrote.

Sept. 8, 1927

The students of 1927 offered some words of advice to their incoming freshman while the writers reminisced about the ease of freshman life and the ignorance of arriving at Penn State.

“He will be (if he is a ‘good’ freshman) loyal to his classmates, loyal to his college, loyal to his ideals. And if he will be wise as well as good he will respond to the traditions of Penn State with good will,” they wrote.

As the days pass he will come to know Penn State just as his predecessors have come to know it; he will feel that to be a Penn State man means first of all to be honest and unafraid and steadfast.”

Sept. 10, 1931

Advice from a few years later still holds up well. Then and now, it is a common belief that college is meant to be the “best four years of your life.”

Like us now, the students 92 years ago recognized the problems that come from that way of thinking.

“But you will find that as far as happiness is concerned, college is no different from other walks of life. It is partially a segregated world, possibly more harmonious because of the many common interests of its inhabitants,” they wrote. “But nevertheless, it is filled with problems, filled with chaos, and upon many decisions which you will be forced to make, your happiness, your success with rest.”

Sept. 1, 1938

A year before the start of World War II, the students at the Collegian gave advice to the more sports-inclined.

The writers told freshmen they were like “a quarterback in a football game.” It’s the job of the freshmen to decide whether to carry the ball or pass it to others and how to continually move the ball up the field.

Most importantly, they wrote:

“And all the while, you’ve got to bear in mind that this is only a practice game,” they wrote. “That the real game – the one that counts – comes after you’re out of college.”

Sept. 9, 1942

Flipping past a story about the Soviets holding their ground at Stalingrad, you’ll find the students of 1942 and their advice to freshmen of their era.

A Collegian writer named Jackson offered some perspective on integration at Penn State and advised students to seek help from their advisers.

“You'll get into a routine of classes, studying, group meetings. And one of these days you’ll discover that all the hullabaloo is over and here you are — as settled as anyone else at Penn State,” he wrote.

By the end, Jackson wanted freshmen to know that there were many ways to spend their time at Penn State, but it was ultimately up to them to figure out what they would enjoy at this college.

“And remember this, nobody makes you do [anything], Freshmen. You have to find out for yourself. Ya pays your money, ‘n’ ya takes yer choice.”

Sept. 13, 1953

The writers of the ‘50s frequently stood on a soapbox, but came through with a consistent message – You Are Penn State.

“If Penn State is a party school, you are a party boy to those at home. If Penn State wins a national championship, so do you,” they wrote. “If Penn State has a panty raid, you are the instigator. This is not fair, but nonetheless it is so.”

These writers frequently espoused Penn State pride and urged students to make a home out of their new school.

Sept. 15, 1968

The students at Penn State in 1968, in the midst of the Vietnam War and the Civil Rights Movement, offered a different approach to Penn State “pride.”

It encouraged students to participate in the reanalysis of cultural norms.

“Nevertheless we urge students to take part in the processes of questioning the values which the government, university and society in general delight in establishing and defending,” the editors wrote.

In a very ‘60s streak, the students of the counterculture decade wrote they believed college was the time to “begin a critical appraisal of our society.”

Sept. 21, 1969

The writers a year later continued the legacy of their comrades from the year before, but they offered possibly the best analysis of Penn State to date.

Really take this one to heart.

"’WELCOME FRESHMEN’ what a pile of crap. Are you ready to know what life here really is?

It's a grind, a groove, an affair-with-an-older-woman type thing. It's a real pain, it's a high, it's frustration and dissent,” our brothers and sisters wrote. “But most of all it's what you want it to be.”

Sept. 19, 1971

Maybe it’s me, maybe it’s the era. But our forefathers with long sideburns and socialist sympathies really had a lot to say.

They advised students to take their college years seriously but also to look beyond graduation to build a greater society.

“Instead, include a little of everything in your college life. Broaden your existence beyond the ‘dorm to class to dorm’ world. By passing your university courses you will graduate with a degree – but still will lack an education in the fullest sense,” our wire-framed friends wrote. “Think about the society you will enter soon. Can you contribute? Don’t miss the opportunity.”

Aug. 21, 1991

It’s a twenty-year gap, but the ‘80s weren’t the best time for Collegian advice columns. Maybe the students were riding high on Def Leppard and Donkey Kong, but they simply weren’t as vocal in the columns as their counterparts a decade before.

Either way, you sense the energy that would produce “Smells Like Teen Spirit” less than a month after the 1991 freshman advice column.

They told new students to “just follow these tips and your four years (or more) here will go smoothly.”

“Don’t lock up your bike. Forget about safe sex. Don’t lock your doors at night. Walk home alone at night.”

Saving grace, the advice ended with a characteristic ‘90s, “Psych!”

Aug. 21, 1996

For possibly the most creative method of freshmen advice-giving, Collegian Editor-in-Chief Jason Alt designed a choose-your-own-adventure column for freshly arrived Penn Staters.

Spread between seven optional chunks of advice, he encouraged students to not waste their limited time on campus and avoid midday soap operas, which is thankfully easier in this decade.

For those who choose the “be passive” option, Alt suggested students either “go to Nittany Mall and buy a VCR” or “go to Pitt.”

Aug. 11, 2004

Collegian reporter Caleb Sheaffer polled his peers in 2004 for advice for the incoming freshmen. The most common theme was to get involved and talk with your advisers, but here are some interesting ones too:

"Come with the thought that this is the beginning of your life. Speak with your advisers as much as possible. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy."

"Stay away."

"All-you-can-eat in the dining halls is not a challenge."

July 1, 2011

Teasing the standard issue Abercrombie-shirted-cargo-shorted freshman of his era, Alex Angert advised new arrivals to explore the small sides of Penn State after their first Friday night on campus.

He told students to take classes on obscure subjects and attend lesser-known sporting events to get the full breadth of Penn State. Smiley but firm, the self-described jaded senior also told students to join large organizations like THON and the various greek life options.

“So go out tonight, and take Penn State by storm. Enjoy your first weekend as a college student and party hard,” Angert wrote. “But don’t forget about everything else the school has to offer when you wake up tomorrow morning.”

On a more practical and still very relevant level, he also advised freshmen to ditch the lanyard-out-the-pocket fashion trend.

Seriously — get a wallet, freshmen.

Aug. 1, 2022

In a Collegian article featuring advice from Penn State sophomores to this year’s freshmen, the main theme was communication with new people.

One student described freshman year as the “biggest change she’d ever gone through.” But she also advised students to “remember why they’re here.”

As a student in the Belisario College of Communications, let me just emphasize, communication is key. In a place like Penn State, there’s not many perks in being a wallflower. Show your face, run your mouth.

As one student noted:

“Everyone is looking for friends, you just need to talk to them.”

Now

If 2000 words and over a century’s worth of advice wasn’t enough for you, you might have some larger issues on your hands.

But here’s some closing remarks.

Penn State may seem like a monolith, but it’s not. It’s a bunch of little Penn States filled with smaller amounts of Penn Staters, and you’ve got to find where you fit in. It’s good to find a group freshman year, but don’t stop making friends and meeting people as soon as you leave East Halls.

As expensive as college is, you do get a lot of free stuff for coming here. Use the oddball subscriptions and student perks, and request money from Penn State as a club or an individual — they’ll probably give it to you.

If you’ve got the time, get a job. You meet a lot more people. And if you have the right coworkers, you’ll have a lot of fun even if it’s lousy pay.

Meet the townies. They’re decent people, and they love this place as much as they complain about it. They know more than anybody about State College, and you can end up in cool places if you find the folks who grew up here.

Call your mom. She misses you, and you probably miss her too.

Here’s some miscellaneous suggestions: Avoid the apartment towers, opt for a house. Go to a punk show at least once. Get a nice coat for winter. Chill at the coffee shops. Hike Mount Nittany. Try to learn to do a flip (optional). And don’t wear sweatpants and slippers to class, you bum.

Oh! And read the Collegian. Sometimes there’s some pretty cool stuff in here.

