100 Days 'Til THON celebration 'sparks endless light' for Penn State students, community

Penn State students congregated in the HUB-Robeson Center Wednesday for THON's annual 100 Days ‘Til THON celebration.

The celebration, which ran from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., sought to generate excitement for THON Weekend 2022, scheduled for this coming Feb. 18-22.

THON 2021, which was livestreamed due to the coronavirus pandemic, generated more than $10.6 million in the fight against childhood cancer. This year, though subject to change, THON will take place in person at the Bryce Jordan Center — with specific coronavirus vaccination requirements.

Alexis Murphy-Costanzo said it was great to be back in person to celebrate the approaching event. As a communications captain for THON, she has been involved since her freshman year.

She said she enjoyed seeing the numerous tables and events spread throughout different locations in the HUB Wednesday.

“It’s been great to see so many THON volunteers back together again — especially after a long time,” Murphy-Costanzo (junior-psychology) said.

THON's Executive Committee announced on Oct. 22 its 2022 event theme will be "Spark Endless Light."

100 Days ‘Til THON featured several events throughout the day, such as the Penn State Lionettes Dance Team and some musical groups.

The Penn State a cappella group “Blue in the FACE” performed after the afternoon’s first Silent Disco. John Sauter, who said he has participated in three THONs, performed as part of the group.

He said he was glad to see the event will be back in person for 2022.

Within the BJC, all Penn State students and staff, including all registered dancers, all THON directors, captains and committee members, all student and staff press, all student and staff performers, and all students and staff on a THON Weekend pass list will be required to provide proof of vaccination to access the floor or mezzanine of the event, THON said in a release.

“It has a different meaning when you’re able to look and stand with the people you’re helping,” Sauter (senior-plant sciences) said.

Harmony, "a multidisciplinary performing arts program that seeks to integrate children and young adults, both with and without special needs with Penn State student volunteers," according to its OrgCentral website, performed songs before the Hair Donation portion of the event.

Several students, standing in front of hundreds, donated sections of their hair to cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. About a dozen students donated and were asked, “Why do you THON?”

Lauren Brooks donated several inches of her hair, cutting it to shoulder-length. She said the donation was a goal of hers since she was a freshman.

Growing it out during the pandemic, Brooks (senior-biology and psychology) said she finally “bit the bullet,” saying it had never been so short before.

Brooks said she was compelled by her older brother to join in the philanthropic dance marathon when she arrived at Penn State. Though she felt some pressure, she said excitement was the most prevalent emotion of the afternoon.

“My older brother went to Penn State, and he was like, ‘If you do one thing, it’s get involved with THON,’” Brooks said.

Other events took place in Alumni Hall at the HUB. Several tables surrounded the open hall, allowing students to get food, play games and engage in other opportunities.

Renee Boudreau helped run a “Minute to Win It” table, featuring several games involving candy and mock mummy-making.

As a member of THON’s entertainment committee, Boudreau (senior-nursing) said her job was to “make sure everyone is having fun.” Other tables for donations and crafts were also available in the room.

“It’s such a good cause, and it makes such a big impact,” Boudreau said.

In the same hall, two Silent Discos were held throughout the day. Though the hall chattered with student voices — music was absent from speakers during these discos. Instead, numerous pairs of headphones were distributed for students to listen to DJ-curated party songs.

Amy Love danced with friends to “Hotel Room Service” by Pitbull. She said she enjoyed the event and was particularly happy with her overall THON experience.

Since she was involved in her high school’s “mini-THON,” Love (freshman-communication sciences and disorders) said one of her primary motivations for coming to Penn State was becoming involved in the real thing.

“I’ve met so many people that I love,” Love said.

Gracie Chiodo said she saw lots of “student involvement” during the day, and she was happy to see numerous stations and tables for students to participate in.

Chiodo (senior-mechanical engineering) staffed the “Kids’ Mail” table, where students can offer up humorous or encouraging messages that will be read to children during THON Weekend.

“I think it’s another new experience. I loved last year as well,” Chiodo said. “I’m excited to come back together [and] be back in the BJC — it’s going to be a great year.”

Many of the students on the HUB’s ground floor were shoulder-to-shoulder, and areas all throughout the HUB were filled with cameras.

“I feel like the numbers are up this year because everyone has been so THON-deprived,” Tyler O’Connell, a member of THON's media relations team, said.

He said he was happy with the course of the day, but there is still work to be done. O’ Connell (senior-public relations) said fundraising and sharing the stories of THON are the primary goals in the next 100 days.

At the end of the event, Penn State THON announced its third annual 16-day Dream Forward campaign raised $1,055,836.46 of its $600,000 goal.

