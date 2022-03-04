Penn State is known for having a large alumni network, and within that pool, there are several recognizable names — many of them being women.

When people think of famous Penn State alumni, it can be easy to think of names such as Saquon Barkley and many other male athletes. However, there are plenty of iconic women who have graduated from Penn State and then went on to achieve greatness.

March is Women’s History Month, so here’s a list of several accomplished Penn State alumnae to initiate the celebration.

Caroline Bowman

Broadway actress Caroline Bowman earned a degree in musical theatre from Penn State in 2010. Since then, the “Frozen” musical actress has landed several roles.

One of them being Wicked, where she played Elphaba.

During her undergraduate years, Bowman traveled around the world to perform in countries like Turkey and China before she came back to the U.S.

In 2013, Bowman joined the cast of Kinky Boots, which won several Tony awards during her time in the show.

Patricia Woertz

Retired American business woman Patricia Woertz graduated in 1974 with a degree in accounting from the Smeal College of Business.

After graduating, she returned to her hometown in Pittsburgh, where she worked for Ernst & Young.

One of her highest positions was president and CEO of Archer Daniels Midland Co., where she worked from 2006 to 2014.

In 2010, she was ranked the third most powerful woman by Fortune magazine.

Lara Spencer

Co-host of Good Morning America Lara Spencer learned her television skills at Penn State’s Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, earning her degree in broadcast journalism in 1991.

However, Spencer contributed more than journalism to the university. During her time at Penn State, she was part of the diving team and was named an All-American Athlete during her senior year.

She then earned recognition for her television presence when she was nominated for an Emmy in 2005 for Outstanding Reality Program.

She has also been on other shows, including her own show “Everything But The House” — where she helps people declutter their house by finding valuable things they can sell.

Kelly Ayotte

Kelly Ayotte is a politician, and she has served as a U.S. Senator from 2011 to 2017 in New Hampshire.

Ayotte graduated with a Penn State political science degree in 1990 before she went on to Villanova University School of Law.

During her senator era, she served on several committees such as the Homeland Security committee. Foreign Policy magazine also named Ayotte as one of the top 50 Republicans on national security affairs in the country during her term.

Megan Easy

Before earning a silver medal in the 2012 Olympics, Megan Easy played volleyball for Penn State and graduated in 2009.

She led the school on a 134-5 record during her time at Penn State with a 94 winning streak.

However, she was not only recognized for her athletic skills during her time at Penn State. Easy earned ESPN The Magazine Academic All-American of the Year.

Easy now plays on a Brazilian team, Itambé-Minas.

Betty James

Many have heard of The Original Slinky Walking Spring Toy and its inventor Richard James. However, his wife and Penn State alumna Betty James had a helping hand during the process.

Betty was an entrepreneur and business woman who became a member of the Toy History Hall of Fame in 2001.

She and her husband started a company together called the James Spring & Wire Company to produce the slinky.

Ali Krieger

Penn State alumna Ali Krieger plays for NY/NJ Gotham FC in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Before she played on the professional level, Krieger played soccer for Penn State from 2003 to 2006.

After graduation, Krieger moved to Frankfurt, Germany, where she played for FFC Frankfurt.

Kathleen Casey

Current member of the Board of Trustee Kathleen Casey was also a part of Penn State as a student and graduated with a political science degree in 1988.

Casey was a Republican commissioner of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. However, now she has a few different titles under her belt, such as a senior adviser with Patomak Global Partners, LLC.

Since then, she was selected as the 2006 Outstanding Young Alumni from Penn State’s political science department and was appointed to the Board of Trustees in 2013.

Cynthia Baldwin

Cynthia Baldwin graduated from Penn State in 1974, earning a degree in English. She then returned to the university for her master’s in American literature.

Baldwin didn’t stop her involvement at Penn State after graduating. In 1989, she served as the first Black president of the Penn State Alumni Association.

She was also elected as the first Black female chair of Penn State’s Board of Trustees.

Additionally, Baldwin was named a distinguished alumna of the university in 1995 and alumni fellow in 2000.

Baldwin was later appointed by Governor Rendell to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which she served on from 2005 to 2008.

Mildred Settle Bunton

Penn State annually offers the Bunton-Waller scholarship to students who are academically promising and “contribute to the ethnic, cultural or socioeconomic diversity of the student body,” according to a release.

This scholarship was named after Penn State’s first Black alumnus Calvin H. Waller and the first Black female student Mildred Settle Bunton.

Bunton graduated with honors and the highest grades in the home economics department.

After her academic career, she went on to teach at Howard University as an associate professor and participated in the 1969 White House Conference on Nutrition, Food and Health.

