Both Penn State students and State College residents milled around South Allen Street downtown Thursday night for the annual Living In One Neighborhood Bash.

More than 130 engagement stations lined the street, featuring a wide variety of local businesses and organizations.

“We call this a community resource fair and a block party,” Douglas Shontz, the assistant to the State College borough manager and a member of the LION Bash planning committee, said. “It’s all about getting people out and having fun — while also highlighting all the community resources and nonprofit organizations.”

Edward Stoddard, the communications director for the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, said he hoped his booth would be a resource for people to find ways to “have more fun.”

“When you have family and friends come to town, it’s good to be able to show them things to do and see right in your backyard,” Stoddard said. “As well as educating visitors, we want to make sure students and the local folks know about everything to do and see here in Happy Valley.”

Several student organizations were present at LION Bash as well, such as Lion Caucus and THON.

Madeline Chimento, who was working at the THON table, noted the importance of local State College businesses in the fight against pediatric cancer.

“LION Bash is kind of a big culmination of local businesses and student orgs in State College, and we come together and create a nice atmosphere that gives a piece of every part of Happy Valley,” Chimento (junior-immunology and infectious disease) said. “THON is such an integral part of the community, and so many of the local businesses here have been great supporters and help us so much with THON, so we really depend on them.”

Shontz said he believed the wide variety of booths and resources would draw in the community, as “you can sign up for improv classes or for roller derby — you can do anything.”

Members of Happy Valley Improv, which has been present in State College since 2017, said they realized LION Bash is a great way to get their name out to college-aged people and residents interested in improv alike.

“I really appreciate the mixture of students and residents,” McCloskey said. “We’re meeting lots of people who are looking for something exactly like Happy Valley Improv... I think this is one of the first times a lot of people are hearing about us."

Nathan Rufo, the artistic director of Happy Valley Improv, said he agreed LION Bash is a successful vessel to share what the group offers.

“We just recently opened the Blue Brick Theater, we have shows every night at 7 p.m. as well as classes and a free community practice group,” he said. “We’re just doing a lot of different stuff in the community, and we thought that a booth here would be a great way to show that off.”

Tamra Fatemi-Badi, the event coordinator for WPSU, was stationed behind a PBS Kids booth, an attraction geared toward the many families with young children who attended the event. She said she believes the LION Bash is a great opportunity to bring together two State College groups that don’t always blend seamlessly.

“For us, it’s always been about the coming together of town and gown, the students and the community, so that the community gets to know more of the students and the students get to know more about the community,” Fatemi-Badi said. “Sometimes there’s friction there, but the more we get to know each other and the more we come together — that’ll help in building relationships.”

