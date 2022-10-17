Some might know him as the “kick the sheets” guy, an “academic weapon” or the student who sits in the front of a 700-person lecture room in the Thomas Building, but to his friends and family, he’s Bradley Kraut — a “genuine guy.”

For his whole life, Kraut (senior-advertising and public relations) said he’s wanted to inspire and motivate millions of people on social media.

Now, with more than 23,000 followers on Instagram and more than 525,000 followers on TikTok, Kraut’s dreams are finally turning into a reality.

Having begun as early as sophomore year in high school with a fitness page, Kraut later went on to create his alter ego, “backwards hat brad,” and became involved with multiple organizations while at Penn State, including a startup app called “Twenty,” JERPA Jeans, Cuts Clothing, Penn State cheerleading and Limitless, all while remaining a “social” college student, balancing fitness content and being an “academic weapon.”

Kraut said he’s always had the motivation and drive to be the very best version of himself.

“If it’s important to me, I’m not going to make excuses,” Kraut said. “I’m going to make time for it.”

And that’s exactly what he did.

With having to balance multiple activities in a given day, Kraut said this is when he built his “kick the sheets” mindset.

In order to fit everything he wanted to accomplish in a day, Kraut said he had to sacrifice some things and began waking up at 5 a.m. every day, kicking his bed sheets off and running in place or doing some type of physical activity to start his day.

Kraut said a typical person wakes up in the morning by scrolling through social media on their phone, and to him, “they just waste time.”

“It's like, no, put your phone aside, kick your bedsheets, roll out of bed, jog in place, do push ups, do jumping jacks,” Kraut said. “Set the tone and get your mind already thinking to attack and win the day.”

In the past, Kraut said he used to be scared of a jam-packed day, but now, this new mindset has changed his life and given him a different outlook.

Seeing his TikTok following go from 42,000 in August to over half a million followers now, Kraut said he was shocked.

“It’s happening,” Kraut said. “Everything that I've ever wanted, it's just starting to build.”

Kraut said his content stems from him just being himself and showing who he is, which is “not a perfectionist.”

Having met Kraut his freshman year through JERPA, a Penn State student-founded clothing company, Juan Faura, director of athlete and influencer relations for JERPA, said he’s been able to work closely with Kraut ever since.

Faura (junior-finance) said Kraut is “somebody that is gonna give it to you how it is” and one of the most determined and persistent people Faura’s ever met.

“He knows what he wants, and he's gonna get it,” Faura said.

It came of no surprise to Faura when Kraut’s content started blowing up, and to him, it was only a matter of time for it to happen.

Steven Kraut said there’s no one word to describe his son.

“He’s very intense,” Steven said, explaining Brad will wake up and go until he goes to sleep.

“If you need him to do something, he's there for you. He's a good kid,” Steven said. “He wants to change the world. He wants to make the world a better place. He doesn't want people to be lazy.”

Brad’s freshman and senior year roommate Justin Mirra, said he thinks of Brad as being “relentless and ambitious.”

Mirra (senior-kinesiology) said there’s never a moment Brad isn’t on a phone call or trying to network with someone.

“He has something going on every moment of the day,” Mirra said. “He always has something new in his head that he wants to execute or come to life.”

Once his TikTok videos and social media platform started picking up, Brad said he decided to go all in with himself, which is something he’s never done before.

While still being a student at Penn State, Brad said he was going to see what he can do in the next eight months.

“It's not even about the followers,” Brad said. “It's more so about the messages I'm getting from people and the actual impact on society that I'm having right now where kids are excited to get up and go to school and attack and sit in the first row in their classroom.”

Working with Brad to help him create content and new ideas, Faura said it’s common for people to get attached to the “antics” that come with “kick the sheets” and “academic weapon,” instead of the greater purpose of it, which is to “be the best version of yourself and don’t sell yourself short.”

Faura said the reason why he likes Brad’s content is because “he’s being his true, authentic self.”

“If you have the opportunity to get to know him on a personal level, Bradley is someone who genuinely wants to see other people succeed,” Faura said. “He’s a genuine guy.”

“Kids that probably would sit in the back and go on their phone actually are going to the front,” Faura said. “The fact that that's even happening shows that people actually are listening… he's really changing kids’ perspective of just being the best version of yourself.”

Having received an uptick in followers and recognition, Brad said he’s going to continue to stay true to himself and not let the following “get to [his] head.”

“I'm just trying to really just hone in on this message and get students to kind of have a different outlook on college, school, whatever it may be,” Brad said. “Even if you don't go to college, just have this different outlook on life and attack whatever you're doing.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

To Brad, an “academic weapon” is someone who shows up to class at least 15 minutes early, gets their schoolwork done and builds a relationship with their professors.

However, being an academic weapon is just one aspect of Brad’s message.

“It’s deeper than just being an academic weapon. It’s just becoming a weapon in life in general,” Brad said. “I'm trying to be that voice of this generation to tell people to go out and get what they want, follow what you’re passionate about.”

Mirra said he knew Brad was going to be successful at some point because he’s seen Brad want it for so long.

“I think he's really touching people, not only to Penn State but every other school you see him traveling [to],” Mirra said. “People are so motivated and inspired by him, and he has a really positive message that I think everyone is kind of turning to and liking a lot.”

Throughout the process, Mirra said he’s supported Brad by being the one guy in his corner, encouraging Brad to keep going and be himself.

A lot of people can get the wrong impression of Brad being “full of himself,” according to Mirra, but to him, Brad is “one of the most down-to-earth kids he’s met in his entire life.”

“If you have an issue, he will be there for you to support you,” Mirra said. “He really means well. He wants everyone to succeed.”

As a parent, Steven said he wanted all of his kids to try everything they possibly could and “give them every opportunity to try everything out.”

“This is the time,” Steven said. “Fail now, fail fast, become successful, become successful fast, do whatever it is that you're doing. Just do it now. Now's a great time.”

Steven said Brad is a great kid who is smart, motivated and “onto something.”

“I’m proud of him,” Steven said. “This is a good thing. This is a real deal. This is not a fad.”

Brad said the whole process has been “crazy and extremely heartwarming.”

While the messages Brad’s received from people have been the most rewarding part of the process for him, Brad said it’s also been very overwhelming seeing all of his direct messages and texts, and he didn’t know what to do with all of it.

Brad said when he finds himself feeling this way, he tries to hone in on relaxing.

“Do what's best for you, you know, sometimes it's OK to take a day off,” Brad said. “I'm still gonna be here the next day. It's not going anywhere.”

Going forward, Brad said he’s trying to plan a college tour for next semester where he visits different universities, interacts with the student body, interviews with people, collaborates with athletes at those schools and shares insights of being a student at that university.

“I just want to do everything. I don’t want to have any regrets,” Brad said. “Life's not that deep. It's really not. Just continue to wake up every day with a purpose.”

Ultimately, Brad said he’s here for the long term and wants to have an impact on society.

“He's not 100% sure, but he's found a calling,” Steven said. “I think it's gonna grow tremendously. I think this is really just the beginning.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE