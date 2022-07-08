A member of the demolition crew working at the site of the former State College Days Inn hotel fell to his death on Thursday, according to a recent release by State College police.

Police and medical personal, according to the release, arrived on the scene just after 4:30 p.m.

According to the release, the man fell from an open window at the site, located at 240 S. Pugh St., and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The fall appeared to be "accidental in nature," according to a preliminary investigation.

Police said they are currently "in the process of making the necessary notifications."

MORE NEWS COVERAGE