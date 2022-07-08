South Pugh Street Feature

South Pugh Street on Monday, March 14, 2022 in State College, Pa.

 Alina Lebedeva

A member of the demolition crew working at the site of the former State College Days Inn hotel fell to his death on Thursday, according to a recent release by State College police.

Police and medical personal, according to the release, arrived on the scene just after 4:30 p.m.

According to the release, the man fell from an open window at the site, located at 240 S. Pugh St., and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The fall appeared to be "accidental in nature," according to a preliminary investigation.

Police said they are currently "in the process of making the necessary notifications."

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

James Engel is a news editor for The Daily Collegian. He is majoring in digital and print journalism and classics and ancient Mediterranean studies with a minor in Latin.