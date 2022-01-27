‘Win-win’ | Donated Christmas trees feed State College goats, help Whitetail Lane Farm family business

In a fenced enclosure on a local State College farm, several Nigerian Dwarf goats surrounded a former Christmas tree — munching on its evergreen needles.

Jamie Cunningham, owner of Whitetail Lane Farm Goat Milk Soap, received around 20 donated Christmas trees after the holiday season, and rather than being tossed into landfills, these trees became treats for her 11 goats.

For much of the summer season, the goats are free-range and eat leaves off trees. But when the farm’s trees become bare in the winter the goats “don’t touch” the grass, Cunningham said.

“The best thing for them is brush. That’s what they love the most,” Cunningham said. “Obviously, at this time of year, you can’t just go out and get it.”

A solution came in the form of pine, fir and spruce.

“A couple of our friends just started bringing over their Christmas trees, and [the goats] like that much better,” Cunningham said.

The farm soon opened up the offer to the public, and according to Cunningham, “People just bring over their Christmas trees now.”

Often, parents donating trees will bring their children along — who love meeting the goats, Cunningham said.

“It gives people a way to help out, and the goats love it… it’s a win-win for everybody,” Cunningham said.

Jamie’s husband, Nathan Cunningham, who helps take care of the goats, attested to their fondness for the trees. If they were fed to the goats one at a time, he estimated each tree would be stripped bare in two days.

“They like weird things like that,” Nathan said. “If you have poison ivy — we used to have poison ivy in the woods — it was there for maybe one season, if at all.”

Yet, the Cunninghams almost never acquired their goats in the first place. Eight years ago, the farm unexpectedly found itself with three of the animals.

“Our neighbors wanted to get rid of [their goats]… and they were cute, so we ended up with them,” Nathan said.

Soon after receiving the goats, the Cunninghams discovered the animals excelled in clearing the land on their farm.

“All that land out there was woods,” Nathan said. “We would move them around… and they would clear all the brush.”

Now, the goats are bred for milk. And with each breeding season, more join the farm. Currently, seven of them provide the milk essential for the main products sold at Whitetail Lane Farm — soaps and lotions.

“We started making soap just because I needed it for dry skin,” Jamie said. “Then people were like, ‘Oh, you should sell this.’”

Over the years, Jamie has created various designs incorporating many colors and scents.

“I kind of just get the fragrance… and think about the colors that would go with [it]... and then I just decide what kind of design I’m going to do.” Jamie said. “I don’t really sketch it out or anything. I just kind of wing it.”

The work of making soap is a “creative outlet” for Jamie.

“Some people like to read, other people like to do crafts,” Jamie said. “This is what I like to do.”

Although Jamie said the business is a “lot of work,” the family has bonded over the experience because everyone helps out.

The Cunninghams’ two children, Kaylyn and Kyle — who had their own line of soaps at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts when they were younger — still pitch in with the soap-making and packaging.

What began as a hobby shared by the family has transformed into a full-fledged business.

“It kind of just happened. We had no expectations. We didn’t plan on it being like this. We didn’t set out to have a website or to sell or have a shop or anything like that,” Jamie said. “It was all organic.”

Throughout 2021, the Cunninghams made 23,000 bars of soap. Demand for the soap was unprecedented, which Jamie partially attributed to the pandemic, and many of the bars were sold at local festivals like “A Day in Towne” in Boalsburg or through their online store.

“We have a big account in Hawaii — we send about 9,000 bars to another goat farm down there,” Jamie said.

Carolynn Stoicheff, a longtime customer of Whitetail Lane Farm Goat Milk Soap and donor of Christmas trees, said she has enjoyed seeing the business’ growth over time. Despite the business starting out small, it doesn’t surprise her when she sees the Cunninghams’ products in stores “70 miles or 100 miles away from home.”

Stoicheff said what makes the business unique is its customer service.

“They’re just so personable,” Stoicheff said. “Jamie, and even the kids — they go out of their way to accommodate and also just to make sure that everybody’s happy.”

Even with the success of the business and expansion of the farm, the Cunninghams said they still consider each of their goats “pets.”

“They’re playful, friendly. Some of them are shy. Some of them want all the attention,” Jamie said. “They’re definitely just like humans. They all have personalities.”

River, one of the goats who was part of a set of quadruplets, was born in a year when it was “in the negatives” and very cold. As goat mothers tend to only take care of what they can handle, according to Nathan, River — the littlest — was pushed away.

“We actually ended up raising her in the house that winter, bottle feeding her,” Nathan said. “And she was how strange — when she had to go to the bathroom, we’d let her outside, and she’d come back in like a dog.”

Eventually, when River started “climbing up and jumping on the kitchen table,” it was time for her to join the other goats. But even now, according to Nathan, that doesn’t stop her from “trying to get in the house” through the front door.

The goats do well with the farm’s other animals too, Nathan said.

“The goats will walk up and eat hay with the horses in summer — they don’t stay away… they interact with them. The chickens are always in their pens. Even the dogs don’t bother them that much,” Nathan said.

Beyond the farm, the Cunninghams are also involved in the local community — specifically in fundraising, according to Stoicheff.

“If there’s a family that’s going through tough times… they would be willing to do any kind of fundraiser to raise money for anybody,” Stoicheff said.

Stoicheff, whose late husband became ill in 2016, recalled how the Cunninghams were the first to offer help in any way they could — whether that be through starting a Meal Train or helping out with their children.

“They’re just true, genuine people that care a lot about everybody around them,” Stoicheff said. “They’re a family with the biggest hearts.”