Centre County released preliminary polling results from the general election as of 11 p.m. Tuesday night with 87 out of 87 precincts partially reporting — as votes are still being counted.

Democratic primary nominee for mayor of State College, Ezra Nanes, ran unopposed with no Republican candidate nominated for the race. He will likely succeed Ronald Filippeli, State College’s interim mayor, and become the 11th mayor of State College.

The current vote breakdown for mayor is:

Ezra Nanes (D): 2,805

Write-in: 140

Nanes, originally from New York City, graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and then attended Penn State’s Smeal College of Business, where he received his master’s degree.

One of his primary goals, as Nanes mentioned previously to The Daily Collegian, is increased representation for marginalized communities within the borough.

He also hopes to increase student involvement in local politics, advocate for policing reform, aid in the creation of a community oversight board for community relations with State College police and increase sustainability efforts in the borough.

Three seats are up for election within the State College Borough Council. Democratic candidates Gopal Balachandran, Divine Lipscomb and Richard Biever ran in the election, as well as Republican candidate Jacob R. Werner.

Balachandran, Lipscomb and Biever ran on the “Our Communities Can’t Wait” campaign slate, alongside Tierra Williams, Ferguson Township Supervisor candidate.

The slate is sponsored by PA United PAC, a member-led organization that strives to build a multi-racial, multi-generational grassroots movement that can run and win people-powered, people-funded campaigns across western Pennsylvania, according to its website.

The current vote breakdown for borough council is:

Gopal Balachandran (D): 2,603

Divine Lipscomb (D): 2,482

Richard Biever (D): 2,477

Jacob R. Werner (R): 1,071

Write-in: 82

Additionally, four seats are up for election within the State College Area School Board, and two Republican candidates, one Democratic candidate and two candidates who are under both parties are running.

The current vote breakdown for the school board is:

Deborah Anderson (D/R): 10,285

Peter Buck (D/R): 10,201

Carline Crevecoeur (D): 9,908

Jackie Huff (D): 9,887

Michelle Glenn Young (R): 6,996

David K. Hutchinson (R): 5,539

Write-in: 137

