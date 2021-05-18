Though results are not finalized and a mix of in-person and mail-in ballots are still being counted, Centre County released preliminary polling numbers for State College's primary elections as of 11:25 p.m. Tuesday night.

For the borough’s mayoral race, two democratic candidates are battling to replace Ronald Filippelli, current interim mayor, in the general election Nov. 2.

Jim Leous, a member of the State College Area School Board, is largely behind former State Senate nominee Ezra Nanes. No Republican nominees are on the ballot, though 186 write-in votes have been cast thus far.

The current mayoral vote count is:

Jim Leous with 815 votes (34.5%)

Ezra Nanes with 1,568 votes (65.8%)

The State College Borough Council has three seats to fill in November's general election. Currently, those the seats will belong to Gopal Balachandran, Richard Biever and Divine Lipscomb, who ran with the support of PA United, a progressive advocacy group in Pennsylvania.

Currently, Mayor Filippelli and Catherine Dauler, who is running for her fifth term on the council, sit behind the trio. Katherine Yeaple, the only incumbent running, is in a close fourth.

The current borough council vote breakdown is:

Gopal Balachandran with 1,534 votes

Richard Biever with 1,105 votes

Catherine Dauler with 808 votes

Ronald Filippelli with 894 votes

Divine Lipscomb with 1,323 votes

Katherine Yeaple with 1,061 votes

Write-ins with 13 votes

As for the State College Area School Board, four seats will be available in the general election, and seven men and women are vying for the positions.

The current vote breakdown for the school board is:

Democratic votes

Peter Buck with 4,800 votes

Carline Crevecoeur with 4,153 votes

Deborah Anderson with 3,920 votes

Jackie Huff with 3,278 votes

David K. Hutchinson with 2,939 votes

Dawn Lorenz with 2,122 votes

Michelle Glenn Young with 1,986 votes

Republican votes

Michelle Glenn Young with 2,696 votes

David K. Hutchinson with 2,163 votes

Deborah Anderson with 2,007 votes

Peter Buck with 1,487 votes

Dawn Lorenz with 1,251 votes

Jackie Huff with 1,185 votes

Carline Crevecoeur with 855 votes

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

Borough of State College announces upcoming travel restrictions The borough of State College announced Tuesday the upcoming construction and travel restrict…