Though results are not finalized and a mix of in-person and mail-in ballots are still being counted, Centre County released preliminary polling numbers for State College's primary elections as of 11:25 p.m. Tuesday night.
For the borough’s mayoral race, two democratic candidates are battling to replace Ronald Filippelli, current interim mayor, in the general election Nov. 2.
Jim Leous, a member of the State College Area School Board, is largely behind former State Senate nominee Ezra Nanes. No Republican nominees are on the ballot, though 186 write-in votes have been cast thus far.
The current mayoral vote count is:
- Jim Leous with 815 votes (34.5%)
- Ezra Nanes with 1,568 votes (65.8%)
The State College Borough Council has three seats to fill in November's general election. Currently, those the seats will belong to Gopal Balachandran, Richard Biever and Divine Lipscomb, who ran with the support of PA United, a progressive advocacy group in Pennsylvania.
Currently, Mayor Filippelli and Catherine Dauler, who is running for her fifth term on the council, sit behind the trio. Katherine Yeaple, the only incumbent running, is in a close fourth.
The current borough council vote breakdown is:
- Gopal Balachandran with 1,534 votes
- Richard Biever with 1,105 votes
- Catherine Dauler with 808 votes
- Ronald Filippelli with 894 votes
- Divine Lipscomb with 1,323 votes
- Katherine Yeaple with 1,061 votes
- Write-ins with 13 votes
As for the State College Area School Board, four seats will be available in the general election, and seven men and women are vying for the positions.
The current vote breakdown for the school board is:
Democratic votes
- Peter Buck with 4,800 votes
- Carline Crevecoeur with 4,153 votes
- Deborah Anderson with 3,920 votes
- Jackie Huff with 3,278 votes
- David K. Hutchinson with 2,939 votes
- Dawn Lorenz with 2,122 votes
- Michelle Glenn Young with 1,986 votes
Republican votes
- Michelle Glenn Young with 2,696 votes
- David K. Hutchinson with 2,163 votes
- Deborah Anderson with 2,007 votes
- Peter Buck with 1,487 votes
- Dawn Lorenz with 1,251 votes
- Jackie Huff with 1,185 votes
- Carline Crevecoeur with 855 votes
MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE
The borough of State College announced Tuesday the upcoming construction and travel restrict…