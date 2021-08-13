The coronavirus pandemic has caused many businesses around State College to open, permanently shut down or even reopen in the past year.

Here’s a list of some local businesses and their status for the upcoming fall semester.

Permanent closures

Brothers Pizza on College Avenue — a staple pizzeria downtown — closed at the end of May 2020. Before its permanent closure, Brothers Pizza had shortened its hours of operation, but soon after, the business had to close.

In its place, Weirdoughs Custom Pizzeria moved into the location and officially opened in September 2020.

Jersey Mike’s Subs, located on Allen Street downtown, closed its doors at the beginning of June.

The sandwich shop has relocated to Hills Plaza on South Atherton Street, but it will no longer be within walking distance of campus.

Reopening

There have also been some temporary closures — mostly due to renovations. The following businesses have either reopened their doors this summer or plan to.

The Corner Room, located on 100 W. College Ave., temporarily shut down for renovations in mid-July.

The business originally said it would reopen its doors July 26, but it changed the reopening date to July 29 instead.

The Corner Room is now open from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

The Tavern on College Avenue closed its doors for renovation at the end of November 2020, with intentions to reopen this summer.

This August, the restaurant said it’s “confident” it will reopen in September. The business said it plans to announce as soon as it has an opening date.

New businesses

There will also be some new restaurants for students to try this fall semester.

El Jefe’s Taqueria, located at 352 E. Calder Way, opened May 8 and offers a variety of different kinds of Mexican dishes.

The restaurant is open every day from 8 a.m. to the wee hour of 4 a.m. — making it the perfect late night go-to.

Some people may miss the Salud Juicery, but not to worry, the location is no longer an empty store front.

K2 Roots, another juicery, opened in Salud Juicery’s old location. The business opened its doors over the summer on South Fraser Street and is currently open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The new juicery offers a menu filled with raw juices and smoothies.

Social Food + Drink, a restaurant and bar located at 201 E. Beaver Ave., opened over the summer.

Catered toward hotel guests — as it is connected to the Scholar State College — the menu offers a range of American cuisine and is open from 5-11 p.m. daily.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Penn State students express hope for a ‘normal’ fall semester As Penn State gears up for the fall semester, many students around campus have bubbling anti…