After the conclusion of THON, many students look to unwind at some of State College’s local bars.

Here’s when State College bar staples will be open from Sunday to the early hours of Monday morning.

Due to coronavirus regulations, bars cannot currently sell alcohol past 11 p.m. and are at a reduced capacity. These times are all according to Google My Business.

Champs Downtown

Students will be able to stop by Champs Downtown from noon to 11 p.m. Sunday.

Bill Pickle’s Tap Room

Located next to Penn State’s Corner Room, Bill Pickle’s Tap Room on Allen Street opens at 3 p.m. and will stay that way until 11 p.m. Sunday evening.

Doggie’s Pub

Doggie’s Pub will be open for a 12-hour window from noon to midnight, giving anyone who participated in THON plenty of time to get downtown.

Local Whiskey

The Irish pub will also be open for a 12-hour window, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Phyrst

Fellow Irish pub, the Phyrst, will not be open until later in the evening. The bar will open at 8 p.m., and the doors will remain open until 2 a.m. Monday morning.

