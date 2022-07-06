It’s that time of year again.

The Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts, colloquially known as Arts Fest, will return to State College this year after a two-year pause because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 56th-annual festival will take place from Wednesday, July 13 to Sunday, July 17 in downtown State College and on Penn State's campus, according to a recent release.

Over the five day festival, there will be a variety of artistic events catered to both an older and younger audience.

Here's a look at some of the expected highlights of Arts Fest 2022.

Wednesday, July 13

10 a.m. - "Children and Youth Day" will commence the festival. There will be children’s activities occurring at Old Main Lawn and Sidney Friedman Park. At the same time there will also be a "children and youth sidewalk sale" on South Allen Street, featuring a variety of art. These events will run until 3 p.m.

4 p.m. - The "Children and Youth Day Grand Procession" will begin on Old Main Lawn. The parade of over 100 children carrying papier-mâché puppets will progress throughout downtown.

7:30 p.m. - The "Pat Farrell Community Sing Along" will be held at State College Presbyterian Church, featuring folk and Broadway tunes.

Thursday, July 14

10 a.m. - The "Sidewalk Sale and Exhibition" will officially open, which will remain active until Sunday.

Noon - The annual CPFA Silent Auction will open and will be held on South Allen Street. The craft and fine art sale will also run until Sunday.

12:30 p.m. - A craft beverage expo at the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza will commence, featuring products from local distilleries and wineries and closing on Saturday.

8:30 p.m. - The Kinsey Sicks, a drag a cappella quartet, will perform at the State Theatre. At the same time, the BC Blue, a Pennsylvania blues group, will perform at the corner of West College Avenue and South Allen Street.

9:00 p.m. - Rock group Cass and the Bailout Crew will perform at the Allen Street Stage.

Friday, July 15

4:00 p.m. - The Rampart Street Ramblers, a jazz group, will perform at the Festival Shell Stage.

4:30 p.m. - The Joe Baione Trio, another jazz group, will perform at Sidney Friedman Park.

6:30 p.m. - Deb Callahan, a blues and soul singer, will perform at the Festival Shell Stage.

8 p.m. - The Rhythm Future Quartet will fill out a day of jazz with a performance at the State Theatre.

9:30 p.m. - The Gill Street Band, a funk-based group featuring a horn section, will perform at Sidney Friedman Park.

Saturday, July 16

10 a.m. - The Schlow Centre Region Library’s BookFest 2022 will open and will be held until 4 p.m. in the library’s parking lot.

12:30 a.m. - The State College Municipal Band, a large ensemble of local musicians, will perform at the Festival Shell Stage.

2:30 p.m. - A Cormorant’s Fancy, an ensemble performing love ballads, will be appear at the Festival Shell Stage.

7 p.m. - The Feinberg Brothers, a bluegrass duo, will perform at the Festival Shell Stage.

9:30 p.m. - Velveeta, a State College cover band, will perform at the Festival Shell Stage. At the same time, My Hero Zero, another local group, will perform at the Allen Street Stage.

Sunday, July 17

11:30 a.m. - The Altoona Brass Collective will perform at Sidney Friedman Park.

12:30 p.m. - David Zentner and The Nashville Music Company, a country group, will perform at the Festival Shell Stage.

2 p.m. - The Bellefonte Community Band, a 50-member ensemble from the neighboring town, will perform at Sidney Friedman Park.

2:30 p.m. - RIFF, a jazz group, will perform at the Allen Street Stage.

More details regarding Arts Fest 2022 can be found at its website here.

