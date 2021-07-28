Penn State alumnus Ben Yan explored the question "What is Home?" Tuesday evening during an artist talk showcasing his "GOING HOME" photo gallery, which chronicles his nomadic lifestyle through artistic street photography.

Yan, who graduated from Penn State this year with a bachelor's degree in philosophy in humans at work, presented his gallery to dozens of community members at 3 Dots Downtown.

3 Dots, a community space focused on artistic and innovative experiences located on the corner of East Beaver Avenue and South Pugh Street, recently reopened June 1 after being closed for the entire coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday's event was the second "Meet the Artist" part of 3 Dots' "Tuesdays on the Terrace" event series, where local artists can showcase and present their art to the public.

Originally from China, Yan moved to the United States in 2009 with his mother and began attending Penn State in 2017. After his mother moved back to China, he was the only member of his family in the U.S.

Due to dorms closing during breaks and the high costs of flights between the United States and China, Yan said he decided to travel around Spain, Portugal, England and Iceland. These solo travels inspired him to pick up a camera and begin shooting the world around him, Yan said.

But it wasn't until 2019 that he became serious about his passion for street photography.

Dedicated to improving his photos, Yan said he forced himself to "walk around the streets of State College" every day taking pictures for his Instagram account, which he continued for four months leading up to a trip to Ecuador.

Over the last 18 months, Yan traveled to several different countries, capturing on film the places he's lived and the places he passed through along the way.

The nomadic lifestyle is a "double edged sword," Yan said.

"I can feel very comfortable in almost any situation," Yan said, "but the other side of that is I'm not very attached to one place."

This feeling is a central theme in his exhibition.

GOING HOME is a collection of photographs made during Yan's travels between January 2020 and June 2021. The three main collections of frames — hung on the walls at eye level — document Yan's semi-permanent residences in Maastricht, Boston and State College.

Between the walls and deliberately displayed on "postcard carousel"-shaped structures are several postcard-inspired images from cities Yan stayed for short stints of time — not necessarily long enough to consider them "home" but enough to grow a certain connection to the area.

The crowd, snacking on cheese and crackers and sipping wine as they discussed Yan's work, started to grow and congregate in the gallery as Yan began his artist talk around 6:15 p.m.

Following a short introduction by 3 Dots' Executive Director Erica Quinn, Yan described his intentions and artistic vision behind GOING HOME and answered questions from attendees.

The street photography style of the exhibition mostly entails shots of "everyday people doing everyday things," which Yan said he likes to imagine are still images from a film.

Yan said to him, GOING HOME is not so much a documentary series but rather a work of "fiction" in which each and every individual in his photographs are characters with stories that differ depending on the viewer's interpretation.

The narratives and stories for each framed moment in time are up to the discretion of the audience and their own "definition of home," according to Yan.

He said he sees his photographs as prompts for people to "insert their own imaginations," which he said creates a participatory element to his work that builds a personal connection.

To assert greater subjectivity and ambiguity in his work, Yan said he avoids captioning his photos.

"I think by captioning a picture, you are one step ahead of telling people what they should feel about it," Yan said, "I want to give more impetus to the viewer to decide."

Recent Penn State graduate Royce D'souza attended the event as a way to "support a local artist" and engage in the community.

D'souza, who has known Yan since their freshman year, said events like this are not only a way to get the community together following the coronavirus pandemic but a means to "get artists' perspective" on their work.

Another attendee, State College resident Sophie McQuaide, praised Yan for his unique approach to street photography and ability to capture everyday moments with artistic integrity.

"I like how he described [street photography] as a meditative experience," McQuaide said. "All his photos are very in the moment, but they all look very cinematic."

Following the artist talk, the crowd dispersed and began to mingle with each other and Yan while enjoying live music and snacks.

Quinn said she believes Yan is an "articulate, elegant thinker" and is impressed by the unique ways in which he interacts with the world. She also noted how he chooses to "fragment" his life through his photos and use them as a "tool for self reflection."

The GOING HOME collection will be in place and open to the public until Aug. 31.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE