The borough of State College announced there will be a planned power interruption for a total of 193 West Penn Power customers due to an upgrade in facilities

The interruption will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 15 and will affect the customers near East Fairmount Avenue, East Hamilton Avenue, South Allen Street and South Pugh Street, according to a borough release.

A potential rain date will take place on Feb. 16, the release said.

Affected customers will receive a phone call to the number listed on their electric account, the release said. If customers wish to update their phone number, they can call the contact center at 1-800-686-0021.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE