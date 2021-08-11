A recent mosquito sample collected from College Township tested positive for the West Nile virus, according to a Centre County Board of Commissioners’ release.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the West Nile Virus is the “leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental U.S.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Vector Management reported the findings to the Centre County Planning and Community Development Office, the release said.

The Centre County Mosquito Disease Control Program staff plan to perform additional mosquito surveillance and sampling as needed in the coming months, according to the release.

While most people develop no to minimal symptoms, the CDC said one in five people develop a fever and other reactions upon being infected with the virus. Of the individuals afflicted with West Nile Virus, the CDC reported one in 150 develop serious reactions and illness.

Most people who develop symptoms from the West Nile Virus experience reactions like headache, body and joint aches, diarrhea, vomiting or rash, the CDC said. However, if experiencing symptoms, the CDC recommends a consultation with one’s healthcare provider.

The local release said Centre County residents should take “preemptive” measures, like cleaning and inspecting one’s yard and removing stagnant water from one’s property.

A “community-wide cleanup” is one recommendation suggested by the release that would minimize West Nile Virus risks.