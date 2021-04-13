Signs draped from the Allen Street Gates Tuesday evening read "Abolish Police" and "Black Power" during 3/20 Coalition's "Justice for Daunte" solidarity protest following the death of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on Sunday, April 11.

Wright was a 20-year-old Black man who was killed by a police officer at a traffic stop, according to the New York Times.

3/20 Coalition was created following the death of Osaze Osagie, who was fatally shot on March 20, 2019 by a State College Police officer serving a mental health warrant.

Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran at officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on Osagie, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek. The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged.

Several 3/20 Coalition members shared their thoughts about Wright's death, racism, police violence and reform. Nyla Holland, president of Penn State's Student Black Caucus, opened the event.

"I'm sorry we have to gather here again today," Holland (senior-political science and African American studies) said. "At what point does the anger consume you?"

Holland said she's tired of gathering time and time again with the same calls for justice. 3/20 Coalition co-chair and Ferguson Township supervisor candidate Tierra Williams shared Holland's frustration.

"It's taxing to come up with speeches every other weekend for the same things," Williams said to attendees.

Another speaker, 38-year-old Penn State student and State College Borough Council candidate Divine Lipscomb added to this sentiment.

Lipscomb (senior-rehabilitation and human services) described how instances of police brutality are commonplace, yet "life goes on for many people." He said he believes important issues of violence and police killings are too often ignored.

Lipscomb said he advocates for restorative justice as a means for criminal justice reform. At past events, Lipscomb has defined restorative justice as "repairs to harm caused by crime through the collaboration of victims of crime, offenders and members of the community."

Several protest attendees expressed their resentment toward the criminal justice system with signs, some of which read "Defund the police," "ACAB" and "Stop the war on Black America."

Although numerous cars honked in solidarity with the protestors, there were multiple instances of "agitators" attempting to disrupt the event.

During one instance of agitation, a man in a truck drove by brandishing a middle finger and shouting obscenities. A protestor received applause as he followed the truck on his skateboard to record the license plate number.

Another group of individuals was confronted across the street in front of The Corner Room restaurant after displaying opposition to the protest.

Lipscomb spoke to the crowd in response to the incident.

"We can get ignorant, we can get belligerent, but why?" Lipscomb asked. "They're cowards. I promise you, if you put your hands on one of them, they're calling the cops and you're going to jail."

One of the protestors, Rodney Burgwin, was also upset to see resistance to their message but said he believes the message of justice can not be muddled by a few individuals.

Burgwin said he has been attending protests since the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"You can only say the same thing so many times," Burgwin (senior-marketing) said. "We're still upset and we'll keep showing up until something changes."