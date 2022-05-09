Weirdoughs Custom Pizzeria, located at 204 E College Avenue, announced a reward of $3,000 on Sunday for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons who vandalized several Penn State landmarks.

On Sunday morning, the Nittany Lion Shrine’s ear was destroyed, and Old Main as well as the Hintz Family Alumni Center were vandalized with messages.

The custom pizzeria, which opened its doors in Sept. 2020, shared the new reward on its Instagram page with over 3,000 followers.

Penn State Police have not released any additional information and encourages anyone who knows information to contact the University Police at 814-863-1111 or to submit an online tip.

