Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, a nearly 50-year-old decision guaranteeing women the right to an abortion, hundreds of people marched with Penn State’s Students Against Sexist Violence in support of reproductive rights Friday evening.

SASV organizers began the protest with several chants at the Allen Street Gates, and a crowd joined in.

“When people’s bodies are under attack, what do we do?” the crowd chanted. “Stand up, fight back.”

“Safe abortion is our right,” the crowd shouted. “Working women lead the fight.”

Some chanters held posters that read, “If my vagina shot bullets, you would regulate it less,” or, “I’m so sick of running as fast as I can… Wondering if I’d get there quicker if I was a man.”

In addition to SASV, other groups helped organize the demonstration, including Alleghenies Abolition, Asylum Music Club, Centre County DSA and others.

Following the chants were several emotional speeches from SASV organizers.

“We need to be angry because this is going to be a long fight,” an organizer and student who wished to remain anonymous to avoid identification by Penn State said. “And we need to remember this feeling…this betrayal.”

The student said politicians have been “dangling the threat of losing our rights like a carrot over our heads.”

“We have a message to all the politicians,” the student said. “We are going to fight for [our rights] and defend them ourselves.”

Pro-life organizations were also in attendance, including Penn State Students for Life, which the protesters boo’d.

“Shame on you,” protesters repeatedly chanted.

“Working people, give them hell,” the crowd shouted. “It is right to rebel.”

Participant Cassandra Nunez said the Supreme Court’s overturning “hit [her] like a ton of bricks.”

“It was something so heartbreaking to know that I’m living in a country right now where my rights are not secure as a woman,” Nunez (graduate-electrical engineering) said. “And it really makes me wonder how things are going to progress in the future if not even the right to abortion is protected.”

Nunez said she’s now unsure whether she could “bring children into the world safely” because “their rights might not be protected either.”

Another protester, Anton Aluquin, held a sign that read, “Keep your beliefs out of my briefs!”

Aluquin (senior-immunology and infectious disease) said he attended the protest because he believes “abortion is healthcare.”

“As someone who wants to go into medicine," Aluquin said. “I feel like it is my duty to advocate for healthcare.”

Tommy Bennett said he attended the march because “it’s our responsibility to help each other out the best we can.”

“If you’re not willing to advocate for issues that you might not be directly affected by,” Bennett (senior-psychology) said. “I feel like how can you expect people to help you stand up for your [issues] as well?”

During the march, protesters stopped in front of the Pregnancy Resource Clinic on South Pugh Street, which they boo’d.

Planned Parenthood Generation Action Organizer, Geneva Flarend, said the PRC “operates uner the pretense of providing women and queer people actual healthcare.”

In comparison to big cities, Bennett said, State College “doesn’t have access to a lot of resources.”

Bennett said he believes it is important to advocate for these resources and fight misinformation about pregnancy resources and abortion.

Another SASV organizer who wished to remain anonymous to avoid identification by Penn State said part of its “mission as an organization” is to “serve the people.”

In addition to Supreme Courts decision, the student said SASV organized “because of rampant sexual assault, sexism [and] racism” on campus.

“What people need right now is a place to let out their rage and to also express their love for eachother,” the student said. “And to give people hope that not everybody is going to sit back and take this.”

“Dare to struggle,” the crowd chanted. “Dare to win.”

