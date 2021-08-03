Monday marked what would have been Osaze Osagie’s 32nd birthday, and State College’s 3/20 Coalition hosted a party at the Allen Street Gates in his honor.

Osagie, a 29-year-old Black man, was killed by a State College police officer on March 20, 2019 when three officers arrived at his apartment to serve a mental health warrant.

Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on him, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged.

Sylvester Osagie, his father, filed a lawsuit in November 2020 against the borough of State College, and Judge Matthew W. Brann of the U.S. Middle District Court of Pennsylvania set a long-term trial date in 2022.

The case may be ready for trial in approximately 729 days, according to Judge Brann’s case management plan. This puts the suggested date for trial in November 2022, two years after the lawsuit was filed.

Featuring an assortment of cookies, cupcakes, water and Osagie’s favorite music, the bash lasted an hour and a half and garnered nearly two dozen attendees — members and nonmembers of the 3/20 Coalition alike.

Across the sidewalk, chalk messages, drawings and commemorative etchings in a myriad of colors were made to honor Osagie’s life and legacy.

“I miss my best friend,” read one heartfelt message written by Osagie’s best friend, Yum Yum Abdul. Others read “Happy Birthday Osaze!” and “Together We Can.”

Abdul, 25, has been involved with the 3/20 Coalition since its start and said she has been fighting for Osagie “since day one.”

“I wanted to make sure that no one would forget who he was and to humanize him,” Abdul said. “I’m going to keep his legacy alive.”

And that was something Tierra Williams, chair of State College's 3/20 Coalition, swore to do as well.

“It’s Black August — which is a tradition that’s been celebrated since the 1970s — and now we have to add Osaze’s birthday to that,” Williams, 29, said. “We felt like it was very important to acknowledge [Osagie’s birthday] and let everybody in the city know that we haven’t forgotten him.”

A facet of the celebration was the prevalence of the color blue — Osagie’s favorite, according to Williams, but also a representation of those who killed him. From the balloons to outfits and even the birthday banner, the color blue was everywhere.

Williams called the celebration Osagie’s “Birthday Blues,” which for her is also a reminder of how old Osagie would have been this year had he still been alive.

“Thirty-two years of age is not old at all, and he didn’t make it there,” Williams said. “He was the same age I am when he died. It’s just very close, very personal.”

For Abdul, the “Birthday Blues” is a reminder of how few people know about Osagie’s strife and the mission of the 3/20 Coalition, she said.

“It’s sad that only people downtown know about him, and it breaks my heart,” Abdul said. “With us coming out here all the time, we want to bring awareness so people know these things.”

Student attendee Vince Smedile said Abdul’s and Osagie’s strife might have been lessened — if only slightly — had his death been publicized nationally like that of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and several others.

“It’s important that people still understand that [Osagie’s struggle is] not something that’s dead,” Smedile (junior-astrophysics and political science) said. “It’s alive. It’s still kicking.”

Smedile said the birthday celebration made Osagie’s death seem more real to him.

“It’s an acknowledgement that he existed as a person,” Smedile said. “He’s not just something that you read in a newspaper. It’s an affirmation of his life, that he was a community member, that he was someone who was real.”

Smedile’s friend Jake Otto said attending the event was almost a necessity for them as members of Penn State’s United Socialists. Otto (junior-history and German) said he came to the celebration because his beliefs align with the 3/20 Coalition's mission.

“We’ve been active in the struggle here,” Otto said. “They called for our solidarity, and we are always ready to offer it.”

And Smedile, who identifies as Asian, agreed. Racism of any kind — whether it be against Black people or people of other races — warrants his attention and involvement as a member of the community and of the United Socialists, he said.

Following the main celebration, there was a brief march through downtown to the Memorial for Black Lives on Foster Avenue. The march was replete with singing and chanting as attendees marched along College Avenue and up Foster.

A short memorial ritual and moment of silence took place at the memorial, after which the attendees slowly filtered back to their vehicles or homes.

For many, Osagie’s birthday celebration was more than just a party — it was a way to advance the 3/20 Coalition’s agenda but also, more importantly, it was a way to keep Osagie and his memory alive, Abdul and Williams said.

“If us coming out here and celebrating his birthday keeps him alive, we’re going to do it,” Abdul said. “I will never stop fighting for him. He was there for me when I was struggling, so now it’s my turn to be there for him.”

Williams echoed this sentiment but also said she hopes Osagie’s birthday celebration will go beyond just Osagie’s strife.

“Even after there’s justice for Osaze, there’s still justice for others,” Williams said. “We want to build a community that can talk to each other, that can sit down and have conversations, and this is part of the way in which we do that.”

The ultimate goal of the 3/20 Coalition and Williams herself, she said, is to ensure there will never be another case like that of Osagie in State College and then to reform the police, specifically by working toward implementing the proposed Community Oversight Board for the State College Police Department.

“We’re not terrorists. We’re not angry and unreasonable people,” Williams said. “But we will speak up for the justice of Black lives, and we do believe Osaze was murdered, and until he receives justice, we won’t stop.”

It was, in part, this very mission that drew Judy and Bob Andronici to the event. The two said they had heard about the event from someone they had a meeting with earlier in the day, so they decided to come out and show their support.

“[The party] humanizes him,” Judy, 75, said, “and it makes it clear that a life was snuffed out unnecessarily.”

At the forefront of both their political agendas is police reform and an overhauling of the police response system in State College and beyond. And both said they attended to help play their part in causing such a reform.

“[The party] keeps alive the concept that behavior by police has a major, major impact on the way the community goes forward psychologically — either together or separated,” Bob, 76, said. “Unfortunately, there’s been more separation as of late.”

Bob made it clear that, in his opinion, defunding the police isn’t the answer, but all-around police reform, behavioral training and increased sensitivity could be, he said.

“I’m here for police reform,” Bob said. “I do not believe in defunding police, but I do believe that it makes good sense to take a look at the way the police operate and maybe bring some changes in the form of either additional training and or introduction of social services people into the mix of engagement.”

Judy and Bob both said attending was also a way to showcase their concern for social issues relating to race — both are members of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Centre County and a racial justice committee. The benefit of attending, they said, stretches beyond just the celebration at Monday evening’s event.

“To come here and have people remember the event, in my opinion, hopefully helps them to recognize that the behavior of police is critical to society moving forward,” Bob said. “It’s really about the concern for the issue — the issue being the impact of police — both good, bad and indifferent — on the community.”

One aspect both Smedile and Otto agreed on about their own attendance at the event was their strong will to be there as members of the Penn State community. They said their presence was not to represent the community but to ameliorate its reputation.

“The university has a very big problem with living up to all of the diversity that [it claims] to preach,” Smedile said. “When I came here, I was under the impression that this was going to be a very [open] and welcoming campus. That’s not to say I haven’t found people who are like that, but there is a very big problem with turning a blind eye to racisim and to discrimination on this campus — whether it be because the administration is just unsympathetic or because [it doesn’t] understand, given [its] composition in terms of demographics and income.”

Smedile said he believes coming out to the celebration and to other protests and marches the 3/20 Coalition has hosted in honor of Osagie is a way to showcase truth.

“You have parents and students who are coming here,” Smedile said. “They need to be aware that... there are some great benefits to coming here, but there are also stains on this university that need to be made aware of before we can clean them.”

Otto agreed, and called out the university for what he said he believes is a lack of action on topics like racism, diversity and equality.

“Penn State as an institution — which prides itself on its diverse and large student body and alumni — needs to recognize that racism isn’t just a thing that’s rhetorical,” Otto said. “It’s a thing that’s actively felt in very serious ways that are lethal to Black people and to other colored people.”

A potential solution to this could be affirmative action against racism on behalf of the university, Otto said.

“The university has to do more than just say that they’re pro-Black Lives Matter,” Otto said. “They have to provide material assistance to students and community members of color.”

Penn State Ph.D. Vice Provost for Educational Equity Marcus Whitehurst said in a statement the university has made progress toward diversity and equity, but the "work is not done."

"Penn State recognizes the challenges that exist around creating a more welcoming and inclusive community," Whitehurst said. "The Office of Educational Equity remains deeply committed to working with our students and employees to collectively improve our campus climate."

Whitehurst said students and employees are encouraged to reach out to Educational Equity for support and learn more about the university's inclusion initiatives at the Action Together website.

"We know the need is urgent, and Penn State remains fully committed to confronting these critical issues, and we will continue the vital work in making the university a welcoming place for all," Whitehurst said.

The State College and even broader Centre County communities are impacted by Penn State’s actions and policies, Otto said, which he said makes it all the more important for the university to do the right thing.

“There are people in State College who aren’t associated with the university,” Otto said, “but this very much is a college town.”

Yet not all of Osagie’s birthday celebration was full of “doom and gloom” like Abdul said last year’s celebration was.

“I’m so happy that we’re out here having fun, reminiscing and keeping his legacy alive,” Abdul said. “We’re out here together, of all races, genders, sexualities, and we’re celebrating what’s right because we’re going to be on the right side of history.”

Reminiscing was a large part of Abdul’s experience at the celebration this year, she said.

Abdul said she remembers the birthday celebrations she had with Osagie before his death and said she will “cherish” every birthday she had with him and those he can no longer have. She also said she remembers the immense amount of love people showed Osagie at his funeral — love she said she wishes he had known in life.

“Osaze was treated so badly when he was alive,” Abdul said. “To see how much love he has after death makes my heart melt. I just wish he would’ve seen what we saw.”

The birthday celebration this year will be the second of many more to come, Abdul said, as she said she hopes to grow the organization back to its large member levels and make Osagie’s birthday an annual event.

Smedile said he believes having celebrations like that of Monday evening remind those seeking social justice the benefits of their work.

“Sometimes, if you’re fighting for something, for justice, it also is a joyous thing,” Smedile said. “I think a birthday party is a perfect example of that.”

And this was a sentiment Samantha Moorhead agreed with. Moorhead (senior-food science), like Smedile and Otto, is a member of Penn State’s United Socialists.

“Tragedies and general systematic oppression is what brings people to these struggles, but there are still things to celebrate,” Moorhead said. “Osaze Osagie was a person, and he had friends, family and was part of the community. He deserves to have his birthday celebrated.”

Abdul said she believes in the juxtaposition of good and bad that comes with fighting for justice for Osagie — it’s important to celebrate the good but to always remember the real purpose of the fight. She said it “breaks her heart” not being able to celebrate with Osagie himself.

“He should be here,” Abdul said. “He ain’t do nothing wrong besides being Black and mentally ill. Is that a death sentence?”

That, Abdul said, is why she fights.

“I love you, Osaze. You are my best friend, and I’ll never, ever, ever stop fighting for you.”

