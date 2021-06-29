Every other Monday for the past 13 years, Linda Lorich and Sarah Goslee have spent their evenings knitting with others at the Schlow Centre Region Library in downtown State College — and the recent digital atmosphere due to coronavirus allowed more members to join.

In January 2008, Lorich and Goslee established the Schlow Knitting Club. The drop-in meetings enable knitters and crocheters to practice and learn new skills from each other.

“We don’t turn anybody away,” Lorich said.

Since spring 2020, the coronavirus pandemic led the knitting club to switch to Zoom, according to adult services librarian Mina Youn.

Lorich said through Zoom, they “can’t teach” new members how to knit via their computer screens, and the inexperienced knitters don’t have access to supplies.

While Zoom provided some hardships, Lorich said members began to vary over the months.

“It’s a drop-in group, so people come and go,” Lorich said. “It’s a very mixed group. You never know who’s coming to the group.”

Lorich said she remembered having people from New York City and Baltimore stop in — along with some from different countries.

“Even though they may not speak fluent English, they can still join the Zoom meetings,” Lorich said.

According to knitting club member Linda Fiegel, the “inclusivity” of the club has increased since the pandemic caused the meetings to move online.

Fiegel started attending club meetings in fall 2020 via Zoom.

“When we do it on Zoom, I was still able to take care of my husband,” Fiegel said.

For other members like Lorich, Zoom allowed them to still play an active role in the club without risking their safety by driving at night.

”As I get older, it’s harder to see at night while driving,” Lorich said. “Having the knitting club on Zoom has helped me [with] that.”

Goslee said she liked having Zoom meetings because she could “finally be on time.”

When in person, the Schlow Knitting Club works on projects, such as offering winter clothes to those in need.

The Eugene Brown statue — a familiar face in downtown State College that connects the Schlow Library to the CATABus stop headquarters — is known to be “yarn-bombed,” a phrase coined by Dj Lilly, Schlow office manager.

The members knit winter apparel like scarves and hang them on the statue with a sign indicating that anyone can take it.

“We put a sign on him that says something like, ‘I’m not lost. Take me if you’re cold,’” Lorich said. “We want to make sure people know they can have it.”

The group also knits squares for afghans — woolen blankets or shawls — which are donated to Warm Up America! — a national nonprofit agency providing blankets, clothing and accessories to people in need.

When meetings were held in person, materials for the club’s projects were donated or bought through “Scraps & Skeins,” a “creative reuse” store sponsored by Strawberry Fields that assists people with disabilities.

As Pennsylvania is opening from coronavirus regulations, Youn said the library plans to hold in-person group events starting in September.

Fiegel said although she’s looking forward to the regulations being lifted, she doesn’t anticipate Zoom going away anytime soon.

“Once you’ve entered the world of Zoom, you’ll never go back,” Fiegel said. “I look at society now and think that we can’t ever go back to one or the other. We can’t go back from this.”

Regardless of how the Schlow Knitting Club approaches in-person meetings, the members of the club said knitting will always have an impact on their lives.

“Once you get the hang of [knitting], everything becomes easier,” Goslee said. “Knitting has gotten me through a lot.”

