Way Fruit Farm, a 150 year-old family farm in Halfmoon Township, will open its second store location in downtown State College later this summer, according to a Facebook video.

An opening date has not been set, but the shop will feature farm-grown fruit, apple cider donuts and more, according to the Way Fruit Farm website, with a new addition of a cafe that will serve lunch and dinner as well as a bakery.

The sixth-generation Way Fruit Farm owners, Jason and Megan Coopey, said that the store's new location will be a two-level storefront at 252 E. Calder Way.

The shop will also be divided by level, with the upstairs mirroring a farmers market, and the downstairs featuring seating for the cafe, according to Jason, who said there’s a lot to get excited about.

“We’re going to have all the things that make us special, including our soda wall and all of those crazy kind of things,” Jason said.

As the Coopeys prepare the new space and hire their staff, the original Way Fruit Farm location on Halfmoon Valley Road will also celebrate its second annual “Art in the Orchard” festival July 14-16, according to its website, which will include live music, artisans and food trucks.

