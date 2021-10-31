As part of the general election Tuesday, the State College mayoral position, State College Area School Board seats and State College Borough Council seats will be on the local ballot.

For State College Borough Council, there are four candidates running to fill three of the seven total seats.

The candidates include Republican Jacob Werner, as well as Democrats Divine Lipscomb, Gopal Balachandran and Richard Biever — who are running as part of the “Our Communities Can’t Wait” slate, which is when candidates run for office on a shared policy platform.

The slate is sponsored by the PA United PAC, a member-led organization that strives to build a multi-racial, multi-generational grassroots movement that can run and win people-powered, people-funded campaigns across western Pennsylvania, according to its website.

Werner won the Republican borough council primary unopposed on June 5.

Lipscomb, Balachandran and Biever won the Democratic primary against incumbent Katherine Yeaple, current State College Interim Mayor Ronald Fillipell and former councilwoman Catherine Dauler.

The four candidates spoke to The Daily Collegian to share their personal backgrounds, political motivations and visions for State College.

Jacob Werner:

Divine Lipscomb:

Gopal Balachandran:

Richard Biever:

Polls will close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and election results will be released on centrecountyvotes.gov as ballots are counted.

The final day to submit any military and overseas absentee ballots is Nov. 9 — as long as they are marked for delivery before midnight on Monday.

