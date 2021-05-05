From May 4-29, Centre County is offering an indoor walk-in coronavirus testing clinic at the Centre County Recycling & Refuse Authority Interpretive Center.
The free testing site is open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, according to Centre County Government via Twitter. In order to be tested, photo ID is required.
The Centre County COVID-19 testing site is open Tues - Sat from 10 AM to 7 PM at the @CCRRA1 Interpretive Center.— Centre County Government (@CentreCountyGov) May 5, 2021
Keep doing your part to slow the spread of #COVID19:
😷 wear a mask
↔️ stay at least 6 feet apart
👋 wash your hands
🚫 avoid crowds + poorly ventilated spaces pic.twitter.com/34aeTXTCgs
The address of the center is 253 Transfer Road, Bellefonte, PA 16823.
