COVID Testing Center, North Atherton Street
Buy Now

A coronavirus testing center on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 on North Atherton Street in State College, Pa.

 Rebecca Marcinko

From May 4-29, Centre County is offering an indoor walk-in coronavirus testing clinic at the Centre County Recycling & Refuse Authority Interpretive Center.

The free testing site is open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, according to Centre County Government via Twitter. In order to be tested, photo ID is required.

The address of the center is 253 Transfer Road, Bellefonte, PA 16823.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags