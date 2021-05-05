From May 4-29, Centre County is offering an indoor walk-in coronavirus testing clinic at the Centre County Recycling & Refuse Authority Interpretive Center.

The free testing site is open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, according to Centre County Government via Twitter. In order to be tested, photo ID is required.

The address of the center is 253 Transfer Road, Bellefonte, PA 16823.

