A panel discussion and documentary premiere on the 2020 election and the future of youth voting was held Saturday by Centre County political activists. The speakers discussed the importance of voting in Centre County and Pennsylvania in presidential elections.

Speakers included Jacob Klipstein, former president of Penn State's College Democrats, Eli Duncan-Gilmour, founder and president of Our Vote USA, and Kolin Kearns, the national digital campaign manager for NextGen America.

To start off the webinar, a short documentary titled “How to Flip a State: A Centre County Story” was shown, which centered around the importance of Centre County — “the only blue county in a sea of red” — to Pennsylvania. A large college campus in the center of the county has something to do with this, the documentary said.

The documentary highlighted the voices of students and their concerns for the future of the United States, and one expressed they are "tired of waking up every day in fear.”

In the discussion following the documentary, panelists explained what made the 2020 election unique, with Duncan-Gilmour referring to it as the “perfect storm.”

Klipstein said he believes there were three main factors affecting the 2020 election — first, the current generation had been “beaten over the head for three years” by former President Donald Trump. Second, he said because of the coronavirus pandemic, people were turned away from Trump, and “Everyone was inside and doom scrolling all day” on social media. And third, Klipstein said people went to protests following the death of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, and this “drove a lot of people out to vote.”

Floyd was a Black man who was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis on Memorial Day and whose death has sparked nationwide protests. Taylor was a Black woman who was fatally shot in March by Louisville police officers who raided her apartment.

The panelists also discussed the importance of digital organizing when campaigning, and how this relates to the pandemic.

“When it comes to digital organizing, we have to meet voters where [they’re] at… [that’s] pretty natural with a younger audience,” Kearns said.

Klipstein said political activism in social media was “spreading like wildfire organically” during the election, and his generation was coming out to vote in higher numbers than usual.

Ben Cohn, the host of the webinar, added there has been an 8-10% increase in 18- to 29-year-old voters between 2016-20.

Kearns said moving forward, the Democratic Party can no longer rely on using Trump as a strategy.

The question for young voters going into midterm elections and the 2024 presidential election, Klipstein said, should be — “Do you want to work towards this vision [of multiracial democracy], or do you just not like Trump?”

The panelists then changed the course of the discussion to the future of President Joe Biden's administration and what he has done already during his time in office.

“I think that Joe Biden is doing a pretty decent job considering where he stands politically… [It will be] exceptionally hard to hold ground or gain seats in the midterm election,” Duncan-Gilmour said.

Duncan-Gilmour said the coming years will be “do or die."

“The odds don’t matter… At this point, we just have to win," Duncan-Gilmour said.

Kearns said he would like to see Biden move forward with the “most ambitious version” of the climate plan and said he believes next year will be “critical to see what promises [Biden] can keep.”

However, Biden is doing a “good job” on the front of “restoring how [the United States looks] in the eyes of the world," Klipstein said.

