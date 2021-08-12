The Victory Christian Fellowship hopes to foster a kind and welcoming environment for all people in its new workspace in downtown State College.

Located at 206 E. Calder Way, the new VCTRY workspace is a place for Penn State students and community members alike to relax, work or even enjoy live music and events, according to Christ Community Church campus pastor Noah Repman. It also offers free Wi-Fi and coffee for students who wish to do schoolwork there.

Victory is the college ministry affiliated with Christ Community Church near Nittany Mall. Although it focuses on college students, the ministry is open to welcoming anyone, Repman said.

Repman and fellow campus pastor and Penn State class of 2017 graduate in anthropology Sammy D’Alecy are in charge of facilitating the space, with responsibilities ranging “from preaching to tech support,” as well as family and relational outreach. Both pastors will attend and speak at all meetings held in the space.

Repman, who studied energy engineering and graduated from Penn State in 2018, said he is hoping VCTRY will grow through word of mouth like a “grassroots” organization, connecting community members through relationships.

“We also hope to grow as well,” Repman said. “I fully anticipate by the end of the school year we’ll be too big to be in this space.”

With The Shandygaff bar right across the street and restaurants up and down Calder Way, D’Alecy said she believes VCTRY has the perfect location because there are always students walking past its door.

In the winter, D’Alecy said she is planning to keep the space open late to offer free hot chocolate to passersby and offer a warm place to “take off your high heels and chill.”

Repman and D’Alecy plan to host open mic nights on the first Friday of every month as well as “livestream services” from the church, in which there will be two-way communication between parishioners at the church and those at VCTRY.

D’Alecy said VCTRY already has “regulars” who are not necessarily Christian but come to the space because they like being part of a welcoming community and enjoying the space.

Sean Kader, who has been a financial supporter of Victory for over 10 years, said he believes the workspace is a perfect place for students to spend their time outside of school.

“It’s a great spot for college kids to get away from university for a couple minutes,” Kader said.

Another supporter of the space Grace Pitterle said she benefits from the “student-focused events” that happen on a weekly basis.

“It’s a place where people can come and find amazing people that are going to support them and love them and show them that Jesus has so much to offer them,” Pitterle (junior-childhood and elementary education) said, “and that there’s so much that God wants to give us.”

Pitterle said she often attends social events and pastoral events to learn about “God and evangelism.” She said she believes the main goal of the organization is to be a place for people to feel welcome.

“Our goal is to introduce students to the love of God,” D’Alecy said. “For us, there is no other reason to still be in State College.”

VCTRY will post updates and event information on its Instagram account throughout the year.

