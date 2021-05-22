Victory Christian Fellowship opened its new workspace doors to downtown State College mid-April.

VCTRY, located at 206 E. Calder Way, is an area for Penn State students and community members to relax, discuss and work off campus, according to the State College Downtown Improvement District’s website.

The workspace offers free Wi-Fi, tea and coffee, the district's website said.

Normal lounge hours are 12-6 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, but these hours may vary over the summer, according to Victory Christian Fellowship's website.

