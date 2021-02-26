Vibe Coffee Company is gearing up to open in downtown State College.

The new business will be located at 401 W Beaver Ave. According to its website, Vibe Coffee Company plans on serving a variety of coffee and food items such as Mocha’s, Latte’s, and cookies and brownies.

The coffee shop will open in the former location of Doan’s Bones Barbecue, which closed in the fall.

According to its website, Vibe Coffee Company plans to bring “good vibes” to the State College area.

An opening date is yet to be announced.

MORE BOROUGH NEWS