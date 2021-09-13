401 W Beaver Ave

Vibe Coffee Co., located underneath The Graduate apartment building in downtown State College, will hold its grand opening this Thursday, according to Ethan Steiger, CEO.

The coffee shop, located at 401 W. Beaver Ave., plans to be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, according to the Vibe Coffee Co. website.

Additionally, the coffee shop will be open for night hours from 9 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday, according to Steiger.

Vibe Coffee Co. will sell a variety of pastry options and coffee beverages including cold brews.

