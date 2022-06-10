A cyclist in State College and a vehicle collided on Thursday, resulting in “severe injuries” for the cyclist, according to Captain Greg Brauser of the State College Police Department.

The crash occurred around 7:54 p.m. where a bike path crosses Edgewood Circle, Brauser said.

The cyclist — a 35-year-old male — was flown to UPMC Altoona by helicopter after the collision.

The driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old State College resident, was not injured, according to Brauser.

The investigation into this incident is open and ongoing, Brauser said.

