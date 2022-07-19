A U.S. Department of Labor investigation is being conducted on Lupita’s Authentic Mexican Food, a local State College chain of Mexican restaurants.

The three Lupita's locations are being investigated due to allegations of unjust methods of overtime pay, appropriating tips and using tactics of intimidation to coerce employees to engage in certain activities, according to a federal lawsuit. The investigation began in June and is ongoing.

In the lawsuit filed on Friday, the U.S Department of Labor said that Lupita’s defendants Emilio Lopez and Mario Guadalupe Rojas were allegedly accused of withholding housing and other resources from employees who made attempts to quit the organization.

Furthermore, in the lawsuit written by Labor Department Attorney Deidre A. Aaron, the defendants allegedly transported at least three employees from outside the country to work in the U.S. and required them to work at the restaurant’s locations to repay the cost of transportation.

The employees that were transported were allegedly housed in a rural location, leaving them to be reliant upon the defendants for transportation, according to the lawsuit.

There was an instance in which an employee allegedly requested to be paid properly for overtime, according to the lawsuit, but was only given a portion of what was earned. The amount that the defendants withheld was used for the cost of housing rent.

According to United States Labor Department Regional Solicitor Oscar Hampton, attempting to "coerce and dissuade vulnerable workers from asserting their FLSA rights," is "unlawful and cannot be tolerated."

"We are committed to protecting workers from this retaliatory conduct and ensuring that employees are not silenced from raising complaints about their working conditions," Hampton said.

