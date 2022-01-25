When Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers opens in downtown State College later this semester, many Penn Staters are set on becoming “certified Caniacs.”

For Kristopher Struckmeyer, human development and family studies assistant professor and Arkansas native, Raising Cane’s is “better than” Chick-fil-A.

“It is just simpler,” Struckmeyer said. “There are limited options, but the options are worth it.”

Struckmeyer also said its service is unmatched.

“If I see a long line outside of Raising Cane’s, I know I won’t be waiting long because of their exemplary service,” Struckmeyer said.

And, Struckmeyer said he’s for Raising Cane’s in comparison to Chick-fil-A is because of Chick-fil-A’s donations to anti-LGBTQ organizations in the past.

In 2020, Chick-fil-A said in a statement it will “no longer make multi-year commitments and will reassess its philanthropic partnerships annually to allow maximum impact.”

In the statement, Chick-fil-A also said “these partners could include faith-based and non-faith-based charities.”

Struckmeyer said “no word is good word” regarding Raising Cane’s lack of action for or against the LGBTQ community.

Student Devyn Hauser said she’s excited to try something new in State College, and she “didn’t know” it was opening.

“Oh, heck yeah, I plan to go,” Hauser (junior-biochemistry) said. “It’s supposed to be great chicken.”

Hauser also said she’s excited about the famous sides Raising Cane’s offers and was first introduced to the restaurant via TikTok.

“I am excited about all of the sides,” Hauser said, “but fries make the meal.”

For James Garrett, he’s only heard about the chain from his friends, who said it was the “best thing” in the Midwest.

“I would like to go at least once — just to see if it’s up to snuff,” Garrett (senior-political science) said.

Garrett mentioned he would likely get the chicken tenders when he goes to the new restaurant.

On the other hand, Caitlin Ranck has heard of Raising Cane’s but doesn’t know much about it.

“Honestly, I do not plan on going,” Ranck (freshman-civil engineering) said, “but I am not avoiding it either.”

Ranck said she would probably wait until the rush was over before she tried the new establishment.

Praneet Kaki said he had an interesting experience with the food chain and said he wouldn’t want to go again.

“I think it is supposed to be opening soon,” Khaki (sophomore-premedicine) said, “but I wasn’t very impressed when I tried it in Las Vegas over break.”

Hannah Diehl has also heard of Raising Cane’s and is looking forward to going with her friends.

“I have heard all good things about it,” Diehl (senior-animal sciences) said. “I plan on trying it once it is open.”

