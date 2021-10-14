State College's Mount Nittany Medical Center said in a Thursday release it is experiencing "unprecedented pandemic strains," causing surgeries to be rescheduled, as well as a taxed bed capacity.

Currently, the medical center is caring for 30 coronavirus inpatients, ranging from ages 25-94, the release said, and the average daily census has climbed from 27 in September to 32 in October. Last September, there was an average of two patients per day.

Dr. Upendra Thaker said in the release the number of coronavirus patients and "increasing difficulty" discharging patients to area long-term care facilities are resulting in longer hospital stays, which is taking a toll on the medical center's bed capacity.

“The combination of COVID patients and longer hospital stays means we have approximately 40 patients in the hospital each day who would not be here in normal circumstances,” Thaker said. “As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to reschedule surgical cases that require a hospital stay and we are experiencing longer service times in our Emergency Department."

Thaker said other regional health systems are "facing similar difficulties" in having to postpone surgeries or make other operational changes.

“We continue to be very concerned about the high number of COVID cases and hospitalizations in the community,” Thaker said. “This is impacting our community and our local healthcare providers every day. Cases and hospitalizations must trend downward to reduce the strain on all our local healthcare providers and enable a return to normal operations.”

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

State College announces new downtown travel restrictions ahead of weekend The State College borough released new travel restrictions impacting various areas of downto…