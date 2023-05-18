Unofficial 2023 municipal primary election results for State College Borough Council seats

Democrats Kevin Kassab, Matt Herndon, Evan Myers and Josh Portney are poised to earn spots on the general election ballot for a full four-year term on the State College Borough Council.

Democrat Nalini Krishnankutty is poised to earn a spot on the general election ballot for a two-year term, completing her interim position after filling a vacancy in 2022.

Kassab currently serves the borough as the community engagement manager.

Herndon is a member of the State College Transportation Commission and Central PA United, an organization that aims to build “independent political power” for working class families in Central Pennsylvania, according to its website.

After witnessing a bicycle accident with his son, Herndon said he was inspired to improve the borough’s road design and make it a “safer place for everyone.”

Myers, a former council member, is back after waiting the mandatory two-year waiting period following two terms from 2014-2021.

Myers said he plans to focus on the “housing crisis” in State College by creating inclusive and affordable residential and commercial spaces.

Portney is a recent Penn State graduate and future Penn State Law student serving on the State College Planning Commission and the Centre Regional Planning Commission.

Portney’s goals include building sustainable and affordable housing, subsidizing rent for underrepresented small business owners and improving bike and pedestrian infrastructure, according to his website.

The four candidates are expected to beat out Democrat Tony Sapia.

