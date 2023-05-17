Unofficial 2023 municipal primary election results for judge for the Court of Common Pleas

Julia Rater is poised to win the election for judge for the Court of Common Pleas after the primary election Tuesday evening.

Rater received 8,482 total votes, beating Gopal Balachandran, who received 1,494 votes in the election, according to the Centre County website.

The current judges are Jonathan Grine, Brian Marshall and Katherine Olivier, according to the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania. With four seats in the Court of Common Pleas, Rater will be filling a vacancy.

