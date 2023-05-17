Unofficial 2023 municipal primary election results for Centre County Commissioner

Mark Higgins is poised to win the election for Centre County Commissioner after the primary election Tuesday evening.

Higgens received 10,804 total votes, beating Amber Concepcion, who received 10,514 votes in the election, according to the Centre County website.

Higgens previously served as commissioner chair, and Concepcion served as commissioner vice-chair, according to the website. Higgens will be replacing Steven Dershem in the commissioner position.

