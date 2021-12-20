You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

University Park Airport in State College to receive over $1.9 million in federal funding

  • Comments
University Park Airport

Sunrise at University Park Airport at 2493 Fox Hill Road, State College, Pa., on Saturday Oct. 17, 2020.

 Josie Chen

U.S. Senator for Pennsylvania Bob Casey announced Thursday the University Park Airport in State College will receive $1,911,871 in federal funding.

The funding, which will be released throughout fiscal year 2022, will come from the Airport Infrastructure Grants in President Joe Biden’s bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, according to the release.

The University Park Airport is one of 62 different airports in Pennsylvania receiving more than $70 million of funding, the release said.

According to the release, the University Park Airport will receive the seventh highest amount of funding from the grant — behind airports like the Harrisburg International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport and Pittsburgh International Airport.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Podcast

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters