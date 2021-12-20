University Park Airport in State College to receive over $1.9 million in federal funding

U.S. Senator for Pennsylvania Bob Casey announced Thursday the University Park Airport in State College will receive $1,911,871 in federal funding.

The funding, which will be released throughout fiscal year 2022, will come from the Airport Infrastructure Grants in President Joe Biden’s bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, according to the release.

The University Park Airport is one of 62 different airports in Pennsylvania receiving more than $70 million of funding, the release said.

According to the release, the University Park Airport will receive the seventh highest amount of funding from the grant — behind airports like the Harrisburg International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport and Pittsburgh International Airport.

