United Airlines to suspend University Park Airport flights to Washington-Dulles International Airport

United Airlines announced it will suspend University Park Airport flights to Washington-Dulles International Airport on March 4, 2022, according to University Park Airport Director Bryan Rodgers.

The airline will replace the route with two daily roundtrip flights to Newark Liberty International Airport.

Rodgers said via email the decision was due to a shortage of pilots.

United is currently shifting many of its regional flights from Washington-Dulles to Newark Liberty — United's "primary transatlantic hub" — to accommodate the shortage and increase flights to Newark, according to Rodgers.

Service from Washington-Dulles to University Park is intended to be restored in 2023, Rodgers said.

Whether the service to Newark Liberty will continue after the Washington-Dulles service returns to University Park would depend on the performance of and demand for the Newark Liberty service, according to Rodgers.

No changes to United's daily University Park connection to Chicago O'Hare have been announced.

