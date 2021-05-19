UEC Theatre 12 in State College will reopen Friday, offering new movie releases such as “Godzilla vs. Kong,” “Scoob!,” “The Wrath of Man,” “Mortal Kombat” and “Raya and the Last Dragon.”

According to UEC Theatres, the company successfully reopened 17 theater sites in June and August 2020, and it plans to reopen five movie theaters on Friday — including the State College location.

The company said it also plans to continue “UEC Bargain Tuesday” where all seats-all showings are offered for one price, generally $5.00 to $5.50.

