In the month of May, two State College locations on South Allen Street have permanently shuttered up.

Woodring's Floral Gardens permanently closed its doors on May 14, but it said it will maintain operations out of its nearby Bellefonte location.

A day prior, the adjacent Amazon Hub permanently closed, though other nearby hubs have remained active.

Woodring's had been in operation on South Allen Street since 1976, and the Amazon location had been present since 2017.

