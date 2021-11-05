When it comes to the local Tussey Mountainback 50 Mile Relay and Ultramarathon, age does not define ability. Runners range from Penn State graduate students in their twenties to 101-year-old George Etzweiler — and everywhere in between.

There were 78 ultramarathon runners registered for the race on Sunday, and according to race director Mike Casper, there were 41 relay teams of various age groups.

“It was a successful event,” Casper said. “The first thing I always say is nobody went to the hospital.”

Casper said he never thought the race would catch on as much as it has, nonetheless become a fundraiser.

This year, the race supported CommonFood Centre County, which supports over 1,500 families in the county on a monthly basis, according to Casper.

Participants of the ultramarathon varied in age, speed, experience and reasons to run.

For Shawn Murdzek, a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellow and graduate student at Penn State, this race was a goal he wanted to complete before graduation — while he’s still young and in shape with free time to train.

“I just think this will be a nice way to close out my time here at Penn State,” Murdzek (graduate-meteorology and atmospheric sciences) said prior to the race.

Murdzek trained for the race with Drew Polasky, who is also in Murdzek’s meteorology and atmospheric sciences graduate program.

The two have been training since March, completing long runs and strength training together, Murdzek said. Both said it has been tough to juggle their graduate program with their training schedule, while sacrificing some of their social lives.

Murdzek ran the race as part of a relay group back in 2018 and has run various other marathons and distance races — whereas Polasky (graduate-meteorology and atmospheric sciences) said he has a background in triathlons, including an Ironman in 2018.

“I always enjoyed doing longer and longer events,” Polasky said. “I wanted to do these kinds of adventure runs.”

Polasky said he felt strong during the 20-24 mile markers of the race, which were all uphill but “definitely started to feel worse” within the next ten miles, finishing out the full 50 miles feeling “pretty good.”

Other State College residents participated in the race — including Quad Masters, a team formed from residents who came together for the first time to run the 50 miles.

Quad Masters came in first place for the Mixed Master’s category, which consisted of teams of three to four runners of mixed genders who are 40 years old and over.

Teammate Jaimie Wright, a writer and editor, has run the ultramarathon and other marathons multiple times before, but this year, she shared the experience with a close friend, Tara Grove, who suggested the two form a relay team.

The rest of the team consisted of Doug Schunk, a local high school chemistry teacher who Wright runs with weekly, and a family friend of Wright’s, Sean Devlin.

“It was so much fun,” Wright said. “It was rainy in the beginning, but after that, the sun came out, and it was just a beautiful day running in the woods with friends.”

Devlin grew up running 5Ks with his dad and got into marathons in his 40s, but he said this was his first ultramarathon.

“I wasn’t intimidated,” Devlin said. “There are quite a lot of big hills in the race, but fortunately, I had seen most of those hills before.”

The race was on Halloween, so Quad Masters all wore capes and “pretended to be superheroes,” Devlin said.

Both Devlin and Wright said they were happy with their parts of the race and would be open to running with the team again in the future.

Grove, who is a Penn State George and Sherry Middlemas Humanities librarian, said the team is already talking about getting together for another run.

Grove has been involved in the race for the past 15 years — both running it and reporting on it for the Centre Daily Times. Grove said she ran the full ultramarathon herself in 2010.

Grove said running with people you don’t know works out because everyone has “the common bond of running.”

One of the perks of the race, Grove said, is seeing the wide variety of ages and groups running — including families and military groups.

“It’s a really approachable race, no matter your skill level,” Grove said, adding that Rothrock State Forest is a beautiful location for her team to race in. The ultramarathon can be split into 12 pre-determined legs among the maximum of eight people per team.

“It’s a fantastic race, and I’d encourage everyone to try it — either as an individual or part of a relay team,” Wright said.

One particular relay team in the master’s group didn’t let their age stop them from completing an ultramarathon — The Old Men of the Mountains.

The Old Men of the Mountains is organized by 101-year-old Etzweiler, who has been running this race with the team of eight seniors for 15 years among other distance races. Etzweiler is a former Penn State electrical engineering professor.

“He keeps his mind and body acutely agile,” Casper said. “That’s part of his secret I think.”

According to Casper, Etzweiler tried to put together the team with the highest average age of the race. Casper said Etzweiler has joked that he’ll be running until he’s 120 years old.

“George has a sense that every day he has is a blessing and a gift,” Casper said. “He’s just celebrating every day.”

Casper and the runners of Quad Masters said they find Etzweiler’s life particularly inspiring.

“That’s the really neat thing about the sport of running,” Grove said. “People from all ages, backgrounds, experiences and levels of physical ability are able to come together and compete in the same event.”

