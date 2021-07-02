Under drizzling rains with steep mountain ski slopes set behind them, Central Pennsylvanians filed in and set up lawn chairs for the first Thursday of Tussey Mountain WingFest.

Beginning more than 20 years ago at the Tussey Mountain Ski Area, the festival has progressively grown into its current form, which features live music, food vendors and a chicken wing contest that runs until mid-August.

What started as a small social gathering with live music, WingFest grew large enough to move to the Tussey Mountain amphitheater where it currently takes place, Tussey Mountain director of marketing Aaron Weyman said.

“It’s evolved into a fun little concert,” Weyman said. "Some people come for the food, some people come for the drinks, a lot of people come for the music, and other people just come to socialize and hang out with their friends."

WingFest 2020 was canceled due to coronavirus restrictions last summer, but many restrictions have since been lifted, allowing for a largely maskless experience during this year’s festival.

“Not having to put [WingFest] on for a year, I think, was a nice break, but we’re certainly happy that it’s not going to be a two-year break,” Weyman said.

Finda Reichert said she and her husband, Mike Reichert, have been coming to WingFest for the past decade. Both lovers of live music, the two said they had seen both musical acts before and returned for this year’s opening day.

“When you want to just lay back and have fun with your friends, you can come chill here whatever age you are,” Finda said. “And that’s the cool thing about this.”

Though her husband said he observed crowds were somewhat smaller than previous years of WingFest due to rain, he said he was still impressed by the music and numbers the festival had drawn.

WingFest opened this summer with two musical acts — The JR Mangan Band w/ Veronica as well as Velveeta — who played covers of classic rock tunes from the ‘60s to the early 2000s.

At one point, some audience members joined Velveeta in a singalong to “Free Fallin’” by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers while waving flashlights side to side. Later, a small mosh developed, which hit its peak during a cover of “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers.

Jason Ebersol, bassist, and Mark Toci, guitarist, of the JR Mangan Band w/ Veronica said WingFest was their first large gig in 15 months because of the pandemic.

Toci said the band was initially nervous to return to the stage, but the group ultimately found the songs coming back to them.

“It’s awesome to be back out with everybody, finally,” Toci said.

In the coming weeks, many other acts will take the stage at the Tussey Mountain Amphitheater. Some will be local bands like Pure Cane Sugar and Katz 22, while others will be tribute bands like The Ten Band, a Pearl Jam tribute, and Completely Unchained, a Van Halen tribute.

The wing contest Thursday featured three local contestants for attendees to pick from and vote on.

Edges Pub, the in-house restaurant of Tussey Mountain Ski Area, featured smoked buffalo, garlic parmesan and barbecue dry rub flavors. Sweet Tooth Bakery & Cafe in State College featured options like blueberry barbecue, monkey bread and “aprihot” flavors. State College's Texas Roadhouse also featured barbecue, mild, and hot flavored wings.

Luke Yanoshack, a Penn State student, and Nina Trach, a Penn State alumna, said they were new to WingFest but enjoyed their time at the gathering.

Trach said she particularly enjoyed some of the unique flavors from Sweet Tooth Bakery like its monkey bread variety. Yanoshack agreed, and said he enjoyed the blueberry barbecue wings.

Both said WingFest was one of the first large gatherings they had attended in State College since coronavirus restrictions have lessened in Pennsylvania.

“[It’s] fun, safe and normal again,” Yanoshack (junior-mechanical engineering) said.

Ultimately, Sweet Tooth Bakery & Cafe was crowned winner of the first Thursday of WingFest. It received 161 votes compared to Edges Pub’s 139 votes.

The bakery will return Aug. 12 to compete in the Tussey Mountain WingFest finals — the last of this year’s WingFest events.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE