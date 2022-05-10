Tuesday is the final day to request a mail-in ballot for Pennsylvania's upcoming primary elections, which will take place on May 17.

Several party elections, including those for governor and senator, will decide which candidates will run as the ultimate Democratic and Republican nominees in the general election on Nov. 8.

Applications for mail-in ballots can be requested online, via mail or collected in person at the Willowbank Office Building in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, according to Centre County's website.

These applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, and ballots must be returned by mail or in person by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

More information on elections can be found on the Pennsylvania Department of State's website.

