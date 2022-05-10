Voting, Ballot Return

Community members in State College, Pa. return their ballots for the Pennsylvania general election in Centre County at a ballot return box outside the State College Municipal Building on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

 Nick Eickhoff

Tuesday is the final day to request a mail-in ballot for Pennsylvania's upcoming primary elections, which will take place on May 17.

Several party elections, including those for governor and senator, will decide which candidates will run as the ultimate Democratic and Republican nominees in the general election on Nov. 8.

Applications for mail-in ballots can be requested online, via mail or collected in person at the Willowbank Office Building in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, according to Centre County's website.

These applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, and ballots must be returned by mail or in person by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

More information on elections can be found on the Pennsylvania Department of State's website.

James Engel is a news editor for The Daily Collegian. He is majoring in digital and print journalism and classics and ancient Mediterranean studies with a minor in Latin.