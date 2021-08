Trophy Room, a new bar and restaurant in the Graduate State College, will open downtown Thursday.

Operated by Graduate Hotels, Trophy Room will offer a “youthful spin” on American dishes and drinks, according to its website, with sandwiches, fries and cocktails on its menu.

The new restaurant will be open Thursday through Sunday, and hours vary by day, the website said.

